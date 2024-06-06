swamp-the-vote,-republicans-must-win:-trump

Former President Donald Trump has launched a new campaign dubbed “Swamp the Vote” aimed at boosting Republican early voting and the use of mail-in and absentee ballots.

Trump’s initiative aims to maximize voter turnout among Republicans. “Republicans must win, and we will use every appropriate tool to beat the Democrats because they are destroying our country,” Trump declared.

“Whether you vote absentee, by mail, early in-person, or on election day, we are going to protect the vote. We will ensure your ballot is secure and your voice is heard. We must swamp the radical Democrats with a massive turnout,” he emphasized.

Swamp the vote

The way to win is to swamp them; if we overwhelm them with votes, they can’t cheat. Make a plan, register, and vote in any way possible. We have got to get your vote.”

Trump’s stance on mail-in ballots and absentee voting has notably evolved. During the 2020 presidential election, he was a vocal critic, arguing that these methods facilitated voter fraud.

Recently, however, Trump has urged Republicans to adapt to the current electoral landscape. “In the states where ballot harvesting is still legal, we have no choice but to beat the Democrats at their own game,” he remarked last year. “Either we start ballot harvesting or you can just wave goodbye to our country … we have to get smart.”

Leave no stone unturned

In April 2024, Trump took to Truth Social to advocate for all forms of voting, saying, “Absentee voting, early voting, and election day voting are all good options.”

Echoing Trump’s call to action, other Republican leaders are also rallying to ensure no ballots are left uncast. Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, has vowed to embrace all legal voting methods to boost turnout, including ballot harvesting. “Any way you can vote and as early as you can vote, get your vote banked,” she urged during a GOP event in North Carolina last month.

With “Swamp the Vote,” Trump and the GOP are gearing up for a high-stakes election, determined to leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

