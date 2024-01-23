The recent rejection of an appeal by the Supreme Court has profound consequences for Devon Archer, the former business partner of Hunter Biden, solidifying his likely incarceration for his role in defrauding a Native American tribe.

Serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma alongside Hunter Biden, Archer was implicated in the fraudulent issuance of $60 million in tribal bonds, resulting in his conviction. Archer’s conviction was overturned by a federal judge who harbored doubts about his culpability.

The subsequent dismissal of his appeal by the Supreme Court signifies a considerable setback, foreshadowing an impending prison sentence. However, Archer’s legal troubles stem from a scheme orchestrated by Jason Galanis, targeting the corporate arm of the Oglala Sioux tribe, albeit exploiting Hunter Biden’s name for enhanced credibility.

Furthermore, the impending imprisonment places a spotlight on the controversial business dealings of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, prompting renewed inquiries into their international ventures and the alleged influence Hunter wields over his father, President Joe Biden.

Why are Biden’s children controversial?

In addition to this, others are discussing why Biden’s children are rather controversial. President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, faces conservative media scrutiny for owing approximately $5,000 in income taxes, according to documents uncovered by the New York Post.

The Fox report revealed her tax debt from 2015 to 2021, contrasting her estimated $2 million net worth. Republican Congressman Dan Meuser criticized Ashley, emphasizing the Pennsylvania lien on her property. Ashley, 42, and Hunter Biden, 53, represent Joe Biden’s surviving children.

Ashley’s controversies include a stolen diary and substance abuse scandal, while Hunter faces tax-related charges. The spotlight on the Biden family intensifies, questioning the influence of Hunter and Ashley in international business dealings and their relationship with President Biden.

The post Supreme Court Rejects Appeal in Hunter Biden Associate’s Fraud Case appeared first on The Independent News.