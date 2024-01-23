;
International

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal in Hunter Biden Associate’s Fraud Case

ByKMF

January 23, 2024
supreme-court-rejects-appeal-in-hunter-biden-associate’s-fraud-case

Hunter Biden

The recent rejection of an appeal by the Supreme Court has profound consequences for Devon Archer, the former business partner of Hunter Biden, solidifying his likely incarceration for his role in defrauding a Native American tribe. 

Serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma alongside Hunter Biden, Archer was implicated in the fraudulent issuance of $60 million in tribal bonds, resulting in his conviction.  Archer’s conviction was overturned by a federal judge who harbored doubts about his culpability. 

The subsequent dismissal of his appeal by the Supreme Court signifies a considerable setback, foreshadowing an impending prison sentence. However, Archer’s legal troubles stem from a scheme orchestrated by Jason Galanis, targeting the corporate arm of the Oglala Sioux tribe, albeit exploiting Hunter Biden’s name for enhanced credibility. 

Furthermore, the impending imprisonment places a spotlight on the controversial business dealings of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, prompting renewed inquiries into their international ventures and the alleged influence Hunter wields over his father, President Joe Biden.

Why are Biden’s children controversial? 

In addition to this, others are discussing why Biden’s children are rather controversial. President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, faces conservative media scrutiny for owing approximately $5,000 in income taxes, according to documents uncovered by the New York Post

The Fox report revealed her tax debt from 2015 to 2021, contrasting her estimated $2 million net worth. Republican Congressman Dan Meuser criticized Ashley, emphasizing the Pennsylvania lien on her property. Ashley, 42, and Hunter Biden, 53, represent Joe Biden’s surviving children. 

Ashley’s controversies include a stolen diary and substance abuse scandal, while Hunter faces tax-related charges. The spotlight on the Biden family intensifies, questioning the influence of Hunter and Ashley in international business dealings and their relationship with President Biden.

Read More News

Conservatives: There is only one American National Anthem, no Black or White one 

The post Supreme Court Rejects Appeal in Hunter Biden Associate’s Fraud Case appeared first on The Independent News.

ByKMF

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News Relationships

Daughter says her dad doesn’t want to pay back the $5K she lent him but he continues to buy stuff for his Filipino girlfriend in the Philippines

November 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Food

China tourist slams Singapore’s food as ‘expensive and bad-tasting’ sparks heated debate online

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore FinTech companies shift focus to hire business management roles as demand for tech experts declines

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB reports S$6.775B deficit for FY2023, higher than FY2022

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.