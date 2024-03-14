Former US President Donald Trump’s sudden reversal of his stance on TikTok, the widely used short-video platform he once aimed to ban due to concerns over its Chinese ownership.

Sudden reversal

However, as legislation threatening to ban TikTok gains momentum in Congress, Trump has voiced opposition to such action. This change coincides with a recent meeting between Trump and a billionaire Republican donor heavily invested in ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, sparking speculation about business interests influencing Trump’s position.

Trump now argues against a TikTok ban, citing potential benefits for competitors like Facebook. Despite previously signing an executive order to remove TikTok from US app stores and urging ByteDance to divest, a federal court overturned his decision, citing concerns about free speech.

Trump’s sudden reversal surprised numerous individuals, considering Trump’s consistent stance on banning TikTok due to his reflexive opposition to anything Chinese. However, there’s a clear motive behind his change in stance, which is more related to his insatiable pursuit of wealth and influence rather than his disdain for Facebook. This serves as another indication that Trump’s erratic governance style is not solely guided by his erratic thinking but by corruption as well.

Now, lawmakers from both parties are renewing efforts to address TikTok’s presence in the US, citing worries about data privacy, foreign influence, and cybersecurity. Concerns have been raised about TikTok’s potential for Chinese government influence, particularly during elections.

Conflict of interest

While some Republicans support measures against TikTok, others align with Trump’s reversal. Critics caution that Trump’s stance could undermine his tough-on-China image and have accused him of prioritizing personal interests.

The shift in Trump’s position comes amidst reconciliatory gestures with conservative groups, including a billionaire donor reportedly with significant stakes in ByteDance. Critics speculate about the influence of personal or business interests on Trump’s policy decisions, raising concerns about conflicts of interest.

