Lifestyle

Conservatives fuming at “anti-White” Kayla Carter being appointed as “racial equity” leader

ByAsir F

March 14, 2024
conservatives-fuming-at-“anti-white”-kayla-carter-being-appointed-as-“racial-equity”-leader

Kayla

Amidst the rise of woke culture, numerous new roles are available to address issues of racial equity and diversity. However, controversy surrounds a recent appointment to one of these positions, as the appointee, Kayla Carter allegedly has a history of making anti-White remarks on social media. 

Following that, the move has sparked debate over the suitability of individuals in such influential roles and raised questions about the boundaries of free speech in the workplace.

The Daily Mail states, Elon Musk’s recent criticism of activist diversity officer Kayla Aliese Carter’s controversial tweets has ignited a storm of controversy. Carter, serving as the racial equity officer in College Park, Maryland, faces investigation after her social media history surfaced. 

While her role involves addressing racial bias and promoting equity, her past posts condoning violence and expressing anti-White sentiments have sparked outrage. Despite the backlash, Carter responded with sarcasm, jokingly requesting cash from her newfound fame. 

The incident underscores tensions surrounding free speech, diversity initiatives, and accountability in public office. The city’s investigation remains ongoing as the community grapples with questions of inclusivity and professional conduct.

Kayla Carter being appointed as “racial equity” leader despite racist remarks in the past 

 

Moreover, X users state that if Kayla were to be a White person making such remarks towards Black people, her entire career would be over. With that said, most conservatives agree that it is unkind to make negative remarks about anyone solely based on their racial background. 

Following that, users asked shouldn’t the person in her position not discriminate against others for the color of their skin in the first place? However, X users respond saying that for someone to get that position, they need to have an anger towards a certain group of people. 

Read More News

Conservatives saying Haitian “cannibals” will love America due to the amount of overweight people 

The post Conservatives fuming at “anti-White” Kayla Carter being appointed as “racial equity” leader appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

Is retiring in Taiwan on just $600,000 doable for Singaporeans?

September 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Lifestyle

27-year-old man with close to S$4K/month salary in his first job says he wants to quit just after two weeks because “it’s very dry”

September 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Feeling old before your time and the struggle of looking older than your actual age

September 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Home News

“Crowds are becoming unbearable!” — Singapore’s population rises to 6.04M, fueling worries over HDB prices and living costs

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Samsung Hub office unit sells for $14.8 million

September 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Singapore ranked among the top talent networks around the world

September 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

MOM: Workplace discrimination rates have declined significantly since 2018

September 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.