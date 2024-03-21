Entertainment

Stray Kids to take front stage at Lollapalooza 2024, IVE and VCHA confirmed to play

ByLydia Koh

March 21, 2024

Stray Kids, the renowned K-pop sensation, has been announced as a headlining act for the esteemed music festival Lollapalooza, set to take place in 2024.

This news marks a significant milestone for the group, solidifying their position as one of the event’s main attractions.

Other prominent artists, such as SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex, join them on the lineup.

Photo: Instagram/Stray Kids

Stray Kids previously headlined Lollapalooza Paris in 2023, further attesting to their global appeal.

In addition to Stray Kids, the lineup boasts an array of talented performers, including the acclaimed K-pop group IVE and the newly formed girl group VCHA from JYP Entertainment.

Alongside them, artists like Deftones, Zedd, Conan Grey, Kesha, TV Girl, FLO, Tyla, and the renowned Japanese singer Yoasobi are set to grace the stage, promising an electrifying experience for festival-goers.

Held at Grant Park, Chicago

The festival will take place at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, from April 1 to April 4, 2024. Presale tickets will soon be available, albeit for a limited duration. Interested attendees can find ticket purchasing details on the event’s official website.

See also  IVE, the new BLACKPINK? Their debut album ELEVEN already breaking records!

Delving deeper into the featured acts, Stray Kids comprises eight talented members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Renowned for their songwriting prowess and active involvement in production, the group is gearing up to treat fans to new music and embark on their third world tour in 2024.

Artistic flair

IVE, under Starship Entertainment, consists of Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. Since their debut in 2022, they’ve garnered widespread acclaim within the K-pop community for their artistic flair and captivating stage presence.

Meanwhile, VCHA, a product of JYP Entertainment and Republic Records via the A2K reality show competition, features members Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee.

They recently released their second single, “Only One,” on March 15, 2024.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Coldplay concert tickets “sold out in seconds”  and then resold for up to $10K per ticket, sparking outrage in India

September 30, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Entertainment

Go Soo uses sneaky schemes to block bad inmates from getting paroles in new drama ‘Parole Examiner Lee’

September 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM’s heartfelt surprise for Eunchae’s last day as Music Bank’s MC filled with touching moments

September 28, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

In the Hood

Labubu doll is the newest and cutest ‘volunteer’ at Sengkang that got netizens charmed and their hearts stolen

October 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

Man earning S$4.5K/month says his wife is forcing him to switch to a higher-paying job because they “wouldn’t be able to afford a kid” in Singapore

October 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Travel

Kuala Lumpur International Airport surpasses Singapore’s Changi Airport in getting ranked 4th most Instagrammable Airport in the world

October 1, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

“My parents say I’m a piece of trash because I contribute nothing financially” — 22yo pressured to quit her studies and become a dishwasher

October 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.