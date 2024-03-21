Stray Kids, the renowned K-pop sensation, has been announced as a headlining act for the esteemed music festival Lollapalooza, set to take place in 2024.

This news marks a significant milestone for the group, solidifying their position as one of the event’s main attractions.

Other prominent artists, such as SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex, join them on the lineup.

Stray Kids previously headlined Lollapalooza Paris in 2023, further attesting to their global appeal.

In addition to Stray Kids, the lineup boasts an array of talented performers, including the acclaimed K-pop group IVE and the newly formed girl group VCHA from JYP Entertainment.

Alongside them, artists like Deftones, Zedd, Conan Grey, Kesha, TV Girl, FLO, Tyla, and the renowned Japanese singer Yoasobi are set to grace the stage, promising an electrifying experience for festival-goers.

Held at Grant Park, Chicago

The festival will take place at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, from April 1 to April 4, 2024. Presale tickets will soon be available, albeit for a limited duration. Interested attendees can find ticket purchasing details on the event’s official website.

Delving deeper into the featured acts, Stray Kids comprises eight talented members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Renowned for their songwriting prowess and active involvement in production, the group is gearing up to treat fans to new music and embark on their third world tour in 2024.

Artistic flair

IVE, under Starship Entertainment, consists of Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. Since their debut in 2022, they’ve garnered widespread acclaim within the K-pop community for their artistic flair and captivating stage presence.

Meanwhile, VCHA, a product of JYP Entertainment and Republic Records via the A2K reality show competition, features members Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee.

They recently released their second single, “Only One,” on March 15, 2024.