Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 22

“Shout ‘ding dong’ very loudly” upon arrival — Note from customer to Grab delivery rider

Normally, for delivery riders in Singapore, customer requests are “Leave at door” or “Extra utensils, please”. However, a recent screengrab of a rather peculiar instruction to a Grab delivery rider has gone viral as it requested the rider to “Shout ‘ding dong’ very loudly”. The screenshot of the Grab Food delivery rider’s order ID was shared with an online group called GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore. “I never thought one day I will kena this kind of note,” the caption said. Read more here…

Maid says she scrubbed & cleaned until her fingerprints disappeared; wasn’t able to unlock her phone with fingerprint

A foreign domestic helper took to social media after she discovered that she scrubbed and cleaned so much her fingerprints did not register on her phone.

In a post to popular Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), a helper wrote that she had to do spring cleaning in anticipation of Chinese New Year (Jan 31, 2023). The cleaning she had to do was because she planned to go on leave back to her home in December.

Read more here…

Trip down memory lane: Milo truck photo overwhelmed by nostalgia from those who still remember…

An old, faded photo of a Milo truck outside a school has taken many Singaporeans on a trip down memory lane. Many have responded to the throwback post showcasing the nostalgic scene by sharing their fond memories of the childhood staple. On Monday (Nov 21), an online Singaporean community page, The Singapore Conscience shared a special photo that sparked a lot of talk among Singaporeans who once had the chance to experience grabbing a drink from the sweet treat-carrying truck. Read more here…

“SG broadcasters charging $98-$118 for live World Cup matches, but can’t even offer 4K streams” — Football fans disappointed

“Amazing production value for S$98 to S$118,” wrote a disappointed football fan regarding the quality of the 2022 World Cup broadcast in Singapore. Many others have also complained over the matter, with a handful comparing the coverage in Singapore with that of neighbouring countries.

“Singapore broadcasters are charging $98-$118 for live World Cup matches, but can’t even offer 4K streams,” wrote a netizen in a recent post on an online Singaporean news forum. Shared in the post was a link to another post featuring the quality of 2022 World Cup coverage in other countries.

Read more here…

Man repeatedly calls 7yo boy and his aunt ‘foreign rubbish’ and then says ‘1000% foreign useless rubbish’ on SBS Transit bus

A racist incident on a bus involving her young nephew understandably upsets a woman, who posted about it on Twitter, Sunday (Nov 20). A man called her and her nephew “foreign rubbish” a number of times after the boy had taken off his mask to drink some water, she wrote. The woman and her nephew had been on board SBS Transit 6054G from Kovan on Saturday and the boy took a drink. Just then, the bus driver came to shout at the boy. This made the woman “excessively angry,” but she “forebore.” She then apologised and told her nephew to put his mask on. Unfortunately, another older man said, “Good, tell that foreign rubbish off!”

Read more here…

