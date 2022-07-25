Stories you might’ve missed, July 25

- Advertisement -

Man allegedly fights with wife and jumps out of moving PHV

After an argument with his wife, a man inside a private hire vehicle (PHV) allegedly jumped out of the moving car, resulting in injuries to his limbs. The PHV driver took to Facebook page Professional PHV Drivers Singapore on Saturday (July 23) to share his experience. Read more here…

NUS removes profile of visiting professor in hot water over fake degree

An NUS Business School visiting professor made the news recently after fact-checking from the public revealed that her doctorate degree is from a fake university in Europe. The trouble started when Peking University professor Chen Chunhua claimed to be a “military adviser” for Huawei, but the company issued a public statement denying this. Read more here…

Ban divorce and criminalise adultery instead: netizens on ‘protect 377A’ townhall

“Adultery is the leading reason for marriage breakdown and divorce. Maybe we should push for criminalising adultery,” said netizen Au Kah Kay on the news that a townhall was held to protect Section 377A of Singapore’s Penal Code which criminalises sex between men.

“Our hearts were full today, seeing over 1,200 Singaporeans of all races and backgrounds gather for the future of Singapore,” wrote the founder of the Yellow Ribbon Project, Jason Wong, who organised the event along with Mohamed Khair.

Read more here…

SG couple who spent almost $3,000 on Korea vacation test positive for Covid, end up in quarantine for 7 of their 8-day holiday

Many people have made it safely out of the Covid-19 pandemic, and some have even gone on long-awaited overseas trips.

Others, however, are not out of the pandemic woods yet, including one couple from Singapore who were forced to spend 7/8ths of their holiday to South Korea in quarantine in an accredited facility.

Read more here…

Man turns his Pasir Ris HDB window into coffee pickup station

A netizen passing by a Pasir Ris HDB block was surprised to see a line outside an apartment window.

In a TikTok video on Sunday (Jul 24), TikTok user @girlandbones posted a video of “just a bro selling coffee from his room casually”.

Read more here…

