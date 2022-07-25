Home News Stories you might’ve missed, July 25

Stories you might’ve missed, July 25

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Man allegedly fights with wife and jumps out of moving PHV

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Professional PHV Drivers Singapore

After an argument with his wife, a man inside a private hire vehicle (PHV) allegedly jumped out of the moving car, resulting in injuries to his limbs.

The PHV driver took to Facebook page Professional PHV Drivers Singapore on Saturday (July 23) to share his experience.

Read more here…

 

NUS removes profile of visiting professor in hot water over fake degree

 

Photo: Screengrab/ nsd.pku.edu.cn

An NUS Business School visiting professor made the news recently after fact-checking from the public revealed that her doctorate degree is from a fake university in Europe.

The trouble started when Peking University professor Chen Chunhua claimed to be a “military adviser” for Huawei, but the company issued a public statement denying this.

Read more here…

Ban divorce and criminalise adultery instead: netizens on ‘protect 377A’ townhall

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Jason Wong

“Adultery is the leading reason for marriage breakdown and divorce. Maybe we should push for criminalising adultery,” said netizen Au Kah Kay on the news that a townhall was held to protect Section 377A of Singapore’s Penal Code which criminalises sex between men.

“Our hearts were full today, seeing over 1,200 Singaporeans of all races and backgrounds gather for the future of Singapore,” wrote the founder of the Yellow Ribbon Project, Jason Wong, who organised the event along with Mohamed Khair.

Read more here…

 

SG couple who spent almost $3,000 on Korea vacation test positive for Covid, end up in quarantine for 7 of their 8-day holiday

 

Photo: YT screengrab/Big Jet TV

Many people have made it safely out of the Covid-19 pandemic, and some have even gone on long-awaited overseas trips.

Others, however, are not out of the pandemic woods yet, including one couple from Singapore who were forced to spend 7/8ths of their holiday to South Korea in quarantine in an accredited facility.

Read more here…

 

Man turns his Pasir Ris HDB window into coffee pickup station

 

A netizen passing by a Pasir Ris HDB block was surprised to see a line outside an apartment window.

In a TikTok video on Sunday (Jul 24), TikTok user @girlandbones posted a video of “just a bro selling coffee from his room casually”.

Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, July 25

Man allegedly fights with wife and jumps out of moving PHV   After an argument with his wife, a man inside a private hire vehicle (PHV) allegedly jumped out of the moving car, resulting in injuries to his limbs. The PHV driver...
Read more
Home News

Business owner tells WP MP Leon Perera that many locals don’t want to work in construction industry

Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday (July 24) that at Serangoon that day, some of the topics that...
Read more
Home News

Former NUS student alleges she was blindfolded, forced to hold hands with 3 boys and pick who she liked most during orientation

A former NUS student took to social media alleging that she had an experience during her school orientation that made her feel very uncomfortable. In...
Read more
Home News

Low Thia Khiang & wife join WP’s one-day Johor getaway with Bedok Reservoir-Punggol residents

It appears to be getaway season for the Workers’ Party, with trips to different venues taken by MPs, volunteers and residents of various wards....
Read more
Relationships

Netizen says his family relatives look down on him because he works as GrabFood cyclist

A netizen who worked as a rider for GrabFood wrote that he dreaded attending a family event because of relatives who look down on...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, July 25

Man allegedly fights with wife and jumps out of moving PHV   After an argument with his wife, a man inside...
Read more
Home News

Business owner tells WP MP Leon Perera that many locals don’t want to work in construction industry

Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday (July 24) that at Serangoon that day,...
Read more
Home News

Former NUS student alleges she was blindfolded, forced to hold hands with 3 boys and pick who she liked most during orientation

A former NUS student took to social media alleging that she had an experience during her school orientation that...
Read more
Home News

Low Thia Khiang & wife join WP’s one-day Johor getaway with Bedok Reservoir-Punggol residents

It appears to be getaway season for the Workers’ Party, with trips to different venues taken by MPs, volunteers...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore