Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 30

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 30

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today.

By Nick Karean
- Advertisement -

Maid forced to share room with employer’s daughter, but daughter leaves lights on, listens to music & chats on phone till 3am

 

Domestic helper. Screengrab from YouTube.

A foreign domestic worker took to social media to ask her friends for help when the family she was working for did not give her sufficient rest or privacy.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 27), a netizen who went by the name Khriz Omandac Alabado wrote that she was sharing a problem her friend faced. 

Read more here.

 

Poor ‘bhaiya’ didn’t know how to use self-registration kiosk at SGH, allegedly told by staff to ‘read and answer questions’ by himself

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore and Google Maps

“Poor bhaiya (big brother) didn’t know how to use the self-registration kiosk,” wrote a concerned netizen who witnessed the uncle having trouble manoeuvring a digital machine yet allegedly didn’t receive proper guidance from the nearby staff.

Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Mal Maddy highlighted the issue of elderly citizens needing extra assistance grasping today’s technology in a post about an uncle who felt “lost” when trying to register at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Read more here.

 

Filipino maid, 27 years of service, left her S’pore employer 3 years ago, was like the bride’s second mother, secretly flown back to surprise bride at her wedding so that she can meet her yaya again

 

Photo: TikTok screengrab/otter.totts

It was a heartwarming moment caught on camera when a bride was reunited with her family’s domestic helper from the Philippines, who had been with them for 27 years.

Singaporean Kelly Chua, 28, uploaded a video of the “biggest wedding surprise ever” on her TikTok account @otter.totts on Thursday (Apr 28).

Read more here.

 

Children Textbook Recall: ‘Bloody satanist symbol’ found in Primary 2A Chinese textbook, Publisher to recall all distributed copies

 

Photo: Reddit screengrab/Themoltenbeacon

After a Redditor drew attention to a “bloody satanist symbol” they had found in a Primary 2A Chinese textbook, the text’s publisher, Marlinsons, said it would pull all the copies of the book that had been distributed.

Redditor Themoltenbeacon posted several photos of a bloody pentagram within the textbook on r/Singapore on Thursday (Apr 28), captioning it with “Didn’t know Satanist symbols were part of learning Chinese for primary school students.”

Read more here.

 

SINGAPORE on TOP 5 List of BEST Places for Outdoor Adventure in the WORLD!

 

Photo provided by Superdry

A new study is showing that Singapore now counts among the best places around the globe for an adventure holiday. Moreover, the Little Red Dot has edged out bigger countries including Australia and Canada as a top global outdoor adventure hotspot.

Research from UK branded clothing company Superdry analysed 99 different destinations based on options for hiking, camping, surfing, rock climbing, kayaking, as well as how many national parks it has, in order to determine the destinations that have the most and best opportunities for outdoor adventure per square mile.

Read more here.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 30

Maid forced to share room with employer’s daughter, but daughter leaves lights on, listens to music & chats on phone till 3am   A foreign domestic worker took to social media to ask her friends for help when the family she...
Read more
Home News

Bus T-Bones car trying its luck at discretionary right turn

An alarming video of a car getting T-boned by a bus was caught on a dashboard camera, serving as a reminder to all motorists...
Read more
Home News

22yo missing M’sian woman allegedly detained in Myanmar considered a cash cow by her captors due to Wang Lei’s S$128K cash reward

Following veteran getai singer and livestream host Wang Lei's cash reward for the safe return of 22-year-old Malaysian Chia Min Yong, the woman is...
Read more
Featured News

WP’s Pritam Singh & Faisal Manap probed by police for possible offences

The police have started an investigation into the actions of the Workers’ Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh and Vice-President Faisal Manap for their testimony at...
Read more
Education

Start University on the Right Foot: The Best Student Loans to Fund Your Education

During this time of the year, students are receiving their university admissions and deciding which university they will attend in the coming academic year....
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 30

Maid forced to share room with employer’s daughter, but daughter leaves lights on, listens to music & chats on...
Read more
Home News

Bus T-Bones car trying its luck at discretionary right turn

An alarming video of a car getting T-boned by a bus was caught on a dashboard camera, serving as...
Read more
Home News

22yo missing M’sian woman allegedly detained in Myanmar considered a cash cow by her captors due to Wang Lei’s S$128K cash reward

Following veteran getai singer and livestream host Wang Lei's cash reward for the safe return of 22-year-old Malaysian Chia...
Read more
Featured News

WP’s Pritam Singh & Faisal Manap probed by police for possible offences

The police have started an investigation into the actions of the Workers’ Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh and Vice-President Faisal...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore