Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 30

- Advertisement -

Maid forced to share room with employer’s daughter, but daughter leaves lights on, listens to music & chats on phone till 3am

A foreign domestic worker took to social media to ask her friends for help when the family she was working for did not give her sufficient rest or privacy.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 27), a netizen who went by the name Khriz Omandac Alabado wrote that she was sharing a problem her friend faced.

Read more here.

Poor ‘bhaiya’ didn’t know how to use self-registration kiosk at SGH, allegedly told by staff to ‘read and answer questions’ by himself

“Poor bhaiya (big brother) didn’t know how to use the self-registration kiosk,” wrote a concerned netizen who witnessed the uncle having trouble manoeuvring a digital machine yet allegedly didn’t receive proper guidance from the nearby staff. Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Mal Maddy highlighted the issue of elderly citizens needing extra assistance grasping today’s technology in a post about an uncle who felt “lost” when trying to register at Singapore General Hospital (SGH). Read more here.

Filipino maid, 27 years of service, left her S’pore employer 3 years ago, was like the bride’s second mother, secretly flown back to surprise bride at her wedding so that she can meet her yaya again

It was a heartwarming moment caught on camera when a bride was reunited with her family’s domestic helper from the Philippines, who had been with them for 27 years.

Singaporean Kelly Chua, 28, uploaded a video of the “biggest wedding surprise ever” on her TikTok account @otter.totts on Thursday (Apr 28).

Read more here.

Children Textbook Recall: ‘Bloody satanist symbol’ found in Primary 2A Chinese textbook, Publisher to recall all distributed copies

After a Redditor drew attention to a “bloody satanist symbol” they had found in a Primary 2A Chinese textbook, the text’s publisher, Marlinsons, said it would pull all the copies of the book that had been distributed.

Redditor Themoltenbeacon posted several photos of a bloody pentagram within the textbook on r/Singapore on Thursday (Apr 28), captioning it with “Didn’t know Satanist symbols were part of learning Chinese for primary school students.”

Read more here.

SINGAPORE on TOP 5 List of BEST Places for Outdoor Adventure in the WORLD!

A new study is showing that Singapore now counts among the best places around the globe for an adventure holiday. Moreover, the Little Red Dot has edged out bigger countries including Australia and Canada as a top global outdoor adventure hotspot.

Research from UK branded clothing company Superdry analysed 99 different destinations based on options for hiking, camping, surfing, rock climbing, kayaking, as well as how many national parks it has, in order to determine the destinations that have the most and best opportunities for outdoor adventure per square mile.

Read more here.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg