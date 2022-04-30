Jay Chou’s 4-year-old son may be Mozart in the making…

- Advertisement -

King of Mandopop Jay Chou posted a video of his little son, Romeo, showing that the 4-year-old boy has some pretty advanced skills.

Over Instagram on Thursday (Apr 28), Chou, 43, showed little Romeo, dressed in his pyjamas, writing line after line of musical notes in a 23-second clip.

Although his back is turned to the camera, the little boy appears fully focused on his task.

Chou wrote, “Do you guys believe in past life? #mozart #chopin I was just playing the piano when @hannah_quinlivan called me over to look at Romeo quietly drawing this in his room.”

He added, “Honestly, he gave me a shock.”

Chou can be heard toward the end of the clip asking his son, “Do you have a melody in your heart?”

Singapore’s own JJ Lin commented on the post, writing, “Quick, compose a song.”

“And you sing the song after that,” Chou quipped back.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart famously created his first musical compositions at the age of 4 or 5. His interest in the piano began at age 3 when he listened in as his father Leopold, also a composer, began to give Mozart’s older sister Maria Anna, then aged 7, piano lessons.

Frédéric Chopin, also a child prodigy, started music lessons when he was six years old. By the following year, he started composing polonaises and performing in public concerts.

Chou also got an early start in his musical career, having started piano lessons when he was his son’s age.

He returns to Singapore in December as part of his Carnival World Tour.

Like Mozart, Romeo has an older sister, Hathaway, age 6. Chou and his wife Hannah Quinlivan, 28, are currently expecting their third child.

Will little Romeo follow in the footsteps of Mozart and Chopin? Only time will tell…

