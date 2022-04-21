Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 21

- Advertisement -

Boy wearing only diapers spotted alone at Woodlands Mart, netizens wondered where the parents were

People walking by Woodlands Mart on Tuesday night (April 19) were concerned to find a young boy only in diapers wandering by himself. He was found near Block 768, Woodlands Avenue 6.

He is also seen in a picture sitting alone on a yellow kiddy ride machine.

Shanmugam on 4 violent incidents with dangerous weapons: One man even claimed to hear voices telling him to attack people

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam posted an update on Facebook on Wednesday night (April 20) regarding four separate incidents involving people wielding dangerous weapons. The police dealt with four violent incidents involving dangerous weapons last month, said Mr Shanmugam. Read more here.

Abuse of Trust: “Brother & sister” relationship led to HDB rape case, 17yo sexually assaulted while she was asleep

After two weeks of online chat, a 17-year-old girl was invited to play the guitar at a home in the middle of the night. She was then raped while she was asleep.

According to the facts of the case, the defendant, and the victim met through a dating platform OkCupid at the end of April last year, but the victim indicated from the beginning that she was not interested in finding someone to date, and the two developed a “brother and sister” relationship.

Two newborns in Singapore poisoned by nurse, insists she is innocent, says the baby’s grandma did it

Sa’adiah Jamari, a freelance nurse who gave sleeping pills and other drugs to two children she was hired to babysit in 2016, appears to have no way out after losing her appeal against her conviction and seven-year prison sentence.

A High Court judge disregarded her claims that the poisons were inserted into the baby’s food by someone else. These poisons included the sleeping drug temazepam, the antihistamine chlorpheniramine, and alprazolam, a drug for treating anxiety disorders.

Former mistress sues doctor for prescribing ‘addictive’ pills without registering her as a patient

The former mistress of a doctor sued her ex-lover, saying that he prescribed ‘addictive’ pills to her without registering her as a patient.

As a result, after the two broke up, she got cut off from the drug supply, as the doctor did not refer her to other doctors. She alleged that he was therefore negligent and filed a complaint. The High Court heard the claim against the doctor.

