‘Steady’ says Chan Chun Sing while showing stockpile of food and toilet paper

Singapore – Since the announcement of stricter Covid-19 safety measures, various supermarkets across Singapore saw an increase in shoppers. To appease the public, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing took to social media indicating “more than adequate” stockpiles of food and essentials.

“Steady…” wrote Mr Chan on Facebook on Friday (May 14). “Our stockpiles of food and essentials are more than adequate. Our supply chains are also intact.”

He noted how the announcement of heightened safe management measures kicking in on Sunday (May 16) has led to longer queues and larger basket sizes among supermarkets.

“Thanks to our logistics professionals and supermarket staff working steadily to replenish the shelves, things are calm,” said Mr Chan.

Facebook page Thelocalsociety also uploaded a photo showing a glimpse of the situation on the ground, with the caption, “Guys, chill leh… one month only no need to stock up a lot of things what. Got delivery and takeaway mah!”

Mr Chan also added a few photos of the warehouses where the country stockpiles its items from food to toilet paper.

“Can’t reveal to you their secret locations, though,” he added.

“We have been working on our diversification, stockpile and local production. We are confident but never complacent.”

He reminded the public to “always first take care of the vulnerable ones amongst us – boleh?” and thanked them for their “steadiness.”

NTUC FairPrice also took to Facebook to reassure shoppers that it has “sufficient supplies to meet your needs. “Our key priority is in ensuring your daily essentials remain available any time, all the time.”

It noted that although there are no purchase limits imposed at this time, the situation is being monitored closely. “We urge you to only buy what you need while continuing to maintain safe distancing,” the post added.

In a follow-up post on Saturday (May 15), NTUC FairPrice confirmed it was not out of stock and that the photo shared by a customer showing empty aisles was before they were replenished. “From our supply chain to our stores, we’re working even harder now to meet the heightened demand.” /TISG

