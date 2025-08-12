// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, November 17, 2025
Photo: StarHub
StarHub takes full ownership of MyRepublic but has no immediate plans to restructure

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Singapore telecommunications conglomerate StarHub has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49.9 per cent stake in network service provider MyRepublic, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the telecommunications group.

In a statement issued this week, StarHub said the deal also secures full usage rights to the MyRepublic brand in Singapore, as well as key operating assets tied to the broadband business.

StarHub President Nikhil Eapen described the acquisition as “not only an acquisition, but also a strategic acceleration.” He added that the company can now act more quickly, serve customers more comprehensively, and meet customer expectations in a clearer way.

The company said the transaction follows its successful digital transformation, which included the automation and modernization of its core businesses. StarHub intends to build on that foundation to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and pursue sustainable growth.

StarHub emphasised that there are no immediate plans to restructure or make changes to existing MyRepublic services.

The group said its priority remains delivering high-quality, reliable, and seamless connectivity to customers, even as it continues to fine-tune and strengthen its operations.

Singapore Politics

