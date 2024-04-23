International

“Space lasers to fight migrants,” The Greene’s solution to border crisis

ByJara Carballo

April 23, 2024
Space lasers

In the grand theater of political discourse, few figures ignite controversy like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Her latest proposal? Harnessing the power of “space lasers” to fortify the U.S.-Mexico border.

Amidst a flurry of tweets and amendments, Greene champions a vision where America’s security mirrors that of Israel’s, renowned for its cutting-edge defense systems. “Israel has the best-unmanned defense systems,” she declares, advocating for a similar shield against threats at home.

But Greene’s stance isn’t just about hardware; it’s a testament to her unwavering dedication to national security. She challenges the status quo, pressing for funds to be redirected from foreign aid to domestic protection, a stance that sets her apart even within her own party.

As she squares off against House Speaker Mike Johnson and the bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, Greene remains steadfast in her belief: America’s resources should serve America first. Her fervent social media presence amplifies her message, drawing both praise and criticism.

Space lasers and conspiracy theories

Yet, beneath the fiery rhetoric lies a history that adds layers to Greene’s narrative. Her past references to “space lasers” evoke memories of conspiracy theories, notably the infamous notion of “Jewish space lasers.” It’s a reminder that her journey to the political forefront has been fraught with controversy and contention.

For Greene, however, criticism only fuels her resolve. With a fierce determination to prioritize America’s interests above all else, she stands as a lightning rod for debate, challenging conventions and sparking conversations that reverberate far beyond the walls of Congress.

Greene has consistently refrained from engaging in national politics with sincerity. Rather, she predominantly perceives decision-making in the familiar light, shaped by unconventional theories and an unwavering belief in her capacity to connect the dots. Consequently, it’s challenging to interpret the “space lasers” amendment as a mere display of comedic defiance.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

