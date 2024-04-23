Former President Donald Trump is pointing the finger at President Joe Biden for the possible ban of the popular social media app TikTok. Despite previously supporting a ban on the app during his presidency, Trump is now accusing Biden of pushing for the closure of TikTok to benefit Facebook.

The controversial bill currently being considered by Congress would require TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform in less than a year or face being banned from U.S. app stores. Biden has expressed support for the policy and has indicated he would sign the bill into law.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam Biden for the potential TikTok ban and accused him of trying to help his allies at Facebook gain more power.

TikTok ban

“Let me make it clear, particularly to our younger citizens, that Crooked Joe Biden has decided to ban TikTok,” Trump declared on Monday via his Truth Social platform. He alleged that Biden delayed action to benefit Facebook’s influence, potentially interfering in elections to the detriment of Republicans.

The issue of a TikTok ban has sparked concerns among lawmakers about national security threats and data privacy. Trump’s initial executive order banning TikTok in 2020 cited concerns about data collection by the Chinese Communist Party.

As Congress moves closer to passing the bill targeting the ban of TikTok, some speculate that Trump’s change in position could be influenced by political factors, including potential backlash from young voters who use the app.

With the 2024 presidential election looming, Trump is urging voters to remember Biden’s role in the potential TikTok ban when they head to the polls. The controversial issue is sure to remain in the spotlight as lawmakers consider the implications of banning the popular social media platform.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

The post Ban on TikTok: Blame Biden, says Trump appeared first on The Independent News.