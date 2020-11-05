International Asia South Korean military captures North Korean crossing border

South Korean military captures North Korean crossing border

The man was identified by Seoul only as a North Korean male, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. 

South Korean soldiers stand on the southern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on November 4, 2020. (Photo by Lee Jin-man / POOL / AFP)

Author

AFP

Date

Category

InternationalAsia
- Advertisement -

A North Korean man was captured by South Korea’s military on Wednesday after crossing the inter-Korean border, Seoul said.

The man was identified by Seoul only as a North Korean male, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Investigations will be conducted “in cooperation with related agencies for details”, it added, including whether the man sought to defect to the South.

No unusual activity of the North’s military has been detected, it said.

- Advertisement -

Last year, a North Korean soldier made a river crossing of the Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula.

More than 30,000 North Koreans have escaped to the South since the two were separated by war more than 65 years ago, according to Seoul government data, many of them driven by prolonged economic hardship.

But the vast majority have gone first to the North’s neighbour and ally China before making their way to the South, usually via a third country.

Only a few have dared to cross the DMZ, which is riddled with landmines and has a heavy military presence on both sides.

In November 2017, a North Korean soldier dashed through the border village of Panmunjom in a hail of gunfire from his own side. The trooper, then 24, was hit several times but survived.

The latest crossing comes days after the North placed the blame for its killing of a South Korean fisheries official last month on Seoul’s “improper control of the citizen”, and inter-Korean relations remain in a state of deep freeze.

cdl/jah

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

SDP says S$1,300 is not enough, minimum wage should be S$1,760

Singapore -- The opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is promoting a minimum wage of S$1,760 a month for full-time workers, amid continuing discussion of the Workers' Party's (WP) proposal of a universal minimum wage of S$1,300 -- the amount  the Government...
View Post
Featured News

Bt Batok footpath saga: Chee Soon Juan calls Murali Pillai’s actions “petty”

Singapore -- Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan has called People's Action Party (PAP) MP 's actions "petty and small-minded" after the authorities re-turfed a worn-down grass patch instead of constructing a simple footpath for residents in...
View Post
Featured News

WP’s Yee Jenn Jong blasts NUS alumni group for acting like “little LKYs”

Singapore -- A National University of Singapore (NUS) alumni group's decision to abruptly replace two academics who were set to speak at a public webinar was criticised by Workers' Party (WP) politician Yee Jenn Jong on social media on Friday (Oct...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet