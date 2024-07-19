SINGAPORE: A recent study from the US-based think tank Pew Research Center about free speech in East and Southeast Asia showed that 41 per cent of Singaporeans say that people should not be able to criticise the Government.

In contrast, only 13 per cent of South Koreans share this view. In Taiwan, it’s 11 per cent, and in Hong Kong, 15 per cent. Only Malaysia comes close to Singapore’s number, where 36 per cent are not in favour of being critical of the Government.

Taiwan and South Korea also have the highest number of adults who say that people should be able to publicly criticize the government, 83 per cent. Following them is Hong Kong (81 per cent) and Indonesia (75 per cent). Again, Singapore has the smallest number, 55 per cent.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 16) activist Kirsten Han shared a link to the Pew Research Study, posting a screenshot of a table comparing the responses from different East and Southeast Asian countries, showing Singapore at the bottom.

She called the chart a “big cringe for Singapore.”

Ms Han drew attention to the wording of the study, writing that “it doesn’t say ‘cannot publicly criticise the government’ or even ‘should not publicly criticise the government.

It says ‘should not BE ABLE TO publicly criticise the government’!!!”

She added that even the ruling People’s Action Party “doesn’t go that far (not on the record, anyway). We really here ownself oppress ownself.”

Commenters on Ms Han’s post also expressed surprise at the high percentage of Singaporeans say that people should not be able to criticise the Government, with one noting, “They seem to have successfully eroded the concept that elected officials are public servants and answerable to the electorate.”

Another appeared to refer to the final sentence in the activist’s post “We really here ownself oppress ownself,” saying that it is a data point proving Singapore’s self-censorship culture is real.

Others noted how many people admire Singapore despite the high number of people who don’t believe that people should be allowed to be critical of the Government, with one posting a link to an article in The Economist from earlier this month titled, “Singapore’s foreign admirers see only the stuff they like.”

The Pew Research study showed that adults in East Asia tend to support critical speech more than those in South and Southeast Asian countries and territories, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

It pointed out, however, that majorities in these countries still say people should be able to publicly criticize the government.

“In Singapore, where freedom of expression and freedom of the press are limited, 55% say this,” Pew Research notes. /TISG

