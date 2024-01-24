;
International

“Soon you’ll know who I am,” illegal immigrant tells reporter at the border instilling fear among conservatives

ByAsir F

January 24, 2024
“soon-you’ll-know-who-i-am,”-illegal-immigrant-tells-reporter-at-the-border-instilling-fear-among-conservatives

Migrant crisis, border wall, legal showdown, Border fence Biden Democrats illegal

The vague statement made by an illegal immigrant is instilling fear among Americans as some of them feel that it is a threat. Apparently, an illegal immigrant told a reporter that “soon you’ll know who I am.” X users fear that the individual could do something that would make national headlines. 

Apparently, Riley Gaines, a popular conservative woman in the sports sector, stated that the migrant’s words sounded like a “threat.” Furthermore, she made remarks regarding the American President, Joe Biden stating that he is letting in these types of people into the country. 

The incident unfolded near Sasabe, Arizona, as the immigrant, part of a group entering illegally, issued the threat after being asked about his entry. Amid the growing crisis at the southern border, the video highlights concerns over unvetted individuals, with Border Patrol apprehending numerous individuals on the terror watchlist in recent years.

Illegal immigrant tells reporter concerning things at the border sparking reactions among conservatives

 

X users are showing their frustrations towards this situation. In addition to this, they say that if they criticize illegal immigrants coming into America, they’re branded as a problematic person. Furthermore, conservatives are showing concerns that there is little that is done in order to protect the American border. 

 

Others state that these illegals are not “thankful” to be able to live in America. For the most part, many agree to this as making threats while entering a country illegally is peculiar. Conservatives also feel that no country can survive an unlimited amount of illegal migration. This sentiment is agreed by many. 

Read More News

AI-generated “Biden call” targets New Hampshire voters

The post “Soon you’ll know who I am,” illegal immigrant tells reporter at the border instilling fear among conservatives appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Bros to the rescue of Donald Trump

November 10, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Sports

Singapore, it’s time to serve! — Excitement builds for the Singapore Tennis Open at Kallang Tennis Hub

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

4 Singapore stocks to keep an eye on this November

November 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

From 9-to-5 to Brew-tiful: Gen Z entrepreneur ditches office job to serve up her home-based coffee dream business

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.