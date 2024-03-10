No Labels, the innovative third-party movement, gathered 800 representatives representing both the Republican and Democratic parties, in a virtual assembly, to collaborate and outline the direction of the 2024 presidential election.

Mike Rawlings, chair of the No Labels convention, expressed admiration for the seriousness with which the delegates approached their responsibility. Despite the virtual setting, the passion to heal the nation’s divisions shone through the screen. “Their emotion and desire to bring this divided nation back together came right through the screen. I wasn’t sure exactly where No Labels delegates would land today, but they sent an unequivocal message: Keep going” Rawlings commented.

The movement is spearheading the creation of a “unity ticket” and plans to unveil its candidate selection process on March 14.

No Labels had previously indicated its intention to enter a candidate into the 2024 race if it became evident on Super Tuesday that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump would secure their parties’ nominations. Nikki Haley, the GOP candidate who carried Vermont but has since suspended her campaign, highlighted the potential for a third choice in the political landscape.

Presidential Contender

Founder and CEO Nancy Jacobson emphasized the historic opportunity for a third choice in an opinion piece for The Dallas Morning News. She stated, “Voter sentiment has left a historic opening for a third choice, and No Labels has paved a road through that opening. Now we need an exceptional leader to take that road despite its hazards and challenges.”

The movement has garnered advice from seasoned political figures such as former Senator Joe Lieberman, the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2000 alongside Al Gore.

As the nation braces for the next chapter in its political saga, the emergence of a third-party candidate from No Labels adds a captivating twist to an already charged election season.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

The post So-called third party nominates presidential contender appeared first on The Independent News.