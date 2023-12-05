Business Featured News

Singtel secures S$535M five-year green loan

ByMary Alavanza

December 5, 2023
Singtel

SINGAPORE: Singapore Telecommunications, Singtel secures S$535 million five-year green loan, marking a milestone. The telecommunications giant obtained the financing through its subsidiaries, DCW Pte Ltd and DCKC Pte Ltd, with DBS, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), Standard Chartered Bank, and United Overseas Bank (UOB) serving as the lenders. These financial institutions have also been appointed green loan coordinators, The Edge Singapore reports.

The primary purpose of the green loan is to refinance existing borrowings and provide crucial support to the operations of DC West and DC Kim Chuan, Singtel’s data centre subsidiaries. Both data centres are mandated to maintain a Green Mark GoldPlus certification from Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA), a requirement set by the green loan framework. It is worth noting that both DC West and DC Kim Chuan have already achieved the prestigious Green Mark Platinum certification, the highest level of green building recognition.

Singtel’s Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Arthur Lang, expressed the company’s commitment to aligning financial activities with environmental objectives. Lang highlighted, “Singtel is committed to aligning our borrowings with our environmental objectives, and we are pleased to work with DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB to invest in a more sustainable future for everyone.”

See also  SingTel Q1 profit drops 23% hit by Bharti Airtel woes

Lang further emphasised Singtel’s strategic focus on sustainability, building on the success of previous sustainability-linked loans, bonds, and other initiatives. He stated, “We will build on the success of our sustainability-linked loans, bonds, and other efforts, to further expand our portfolio of green financing initiatives under Olives, Singtel Group’s sustainable financing programme. We will also continue exploring ways to incorporate technologies such as liquid cooling and AI to further improve the efficiency of all our data centres, including our upcoming DC Tuas.”

Singtel’s shares closed at S$2.28 on Dec 4, 05:14 PM SGT. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Can Amazon’s back-to-office announcement mean layoffs are coming? Singaporeans weigh in

September 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

More than 8 in 10 business leaders report sustainability skills gap in their organisations

September 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

OCBC’s new Punggol Digital District Hub: The answer to Singapore’s skyrocketing property rental market?

September 20, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Celebrity

Hyeri responds humorously to plastic surgery accusations while reflecting on past makeup and wardrobe blunders

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Sports

Singapore Vandas head coach Annette Bishop steps down; Yeo Mee Hong to lead Asian Netball Championships

September 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Celebrity

Red Velvet’s Joy is meeting acting management labels before her SM contract is renewed?

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Health

Internet obliges Singaporean who asked why SIA interviews are ‘insanely dumb’

September 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.