;
Business

Singapore’s manufacturing output in March dropped by 3.2% YoY

ByMary Alavanza

April 30, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s manufacturing output in March dropped by 3.2% YoY and 16% MoM, according to the latest data from EDB Singapore, as reported by the Singapore Business Review.

If you remove the biomedical manufacturing segment, which saw a 34.3% YoY contraction, the overall manufacturing output would’ve decreased, but by a slightly lesser 5.9% YoY.

Other sectors didn’t fare so well either. Electronics took a hit, with an 11.3% YoY decline. General manufacturing also saw a decrease of 3.2% YoY. Transport engineering joined the downward trend with a 9.7% YoY fall.

However, amidst the gloomy data, there is hope. Precision Engineering and Chemicals managed to buck the trend, showing increases of 3.2% YoY and 4.2% YoY, respectively.

Also, The Straits Times reported comments from DBS Bank economist Chua Han Teng. He mentioned:

“The choppy and uneven factory performance in the first three months of 2024 suggests that the recovery will be gradual, with our expectations still for better manufacturing prospects in 2024 versus 2023’s full-year contraction.”

See also  SG manufacturing output declined by 2.5% in December

He also noted that the electronics cluster performance will likely be the key to the recovery of Singapore manufacturing.

/TISG

Read also: Singapore’s manufacturing output increased by 1.0% y-o-y in November

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

From 9-to-5 to Brew-tiful: Gen Z entrepreneur ditches office job to serve up her home-based coffee dream business

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore FinTech companies shift focus to hire business management roles as demand for tech experts declines

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Genting Singapore share price drop to two-year low after weak Q3 results

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Bros to the rescue of Donald Trump

November 10, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Sports

Singapore, it’s time to serve! — Excitement builds for the Singapore Tennis Open at Kallang Tennis Hub

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

4 Singapore stocks to keep an eye on this November

November 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

From 9-to-5 to Brew-tiful: Gen Z entrepreneur ditches office job to serve up her home-based coffee dream business

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.