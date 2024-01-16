SINGAPORE: While Americans in their 50s surpass US$1 million in net worth, Singaporeans are also catching up.

According to the New Academy of Finance, Singaporeans in their 50s have a projected average net worth of around S$800,000 (US$598200). Not too shabby.

Surging home values and stock ownership fueled the increase. Average net worth now tops US$500,000 for late-thirties, exceeds US$750,000 for late-forties, and hits seven figures for fifty-somethings.

Average net worth of Americans among age groups

The achievement is attributed to a record-breaking 37% increase in median net worth between 2019 and 2022, reaching US$192,900 after adjusting for inflation—a historic high according to the federal survey of Consumer Finances, USA Today reports.

These numbers reveal a notable progression in wealth across different age groups among Americans:

20s: Average net worth: US$120,000. Influenced by student debt, individuals face the challenge of overcoming debt and gradually building towards retirement savings.

30s: Average net worth: US$258,000. Compounding investments lead to an average net worth of $500,000, emerging from college debt and entering homeownership.

40s: Average net worth: US$590,000. Home equity and appreciation contribute significantly as individuals settle into married life and raise children.

50s: Average net worth: US$1.13 million. A remarkable milestone is achieved, with many becoming millionaires due to appreciation of assets and compounded returns from a well-nurtured 401(k).

60s: Average net worth peaks at US$1.68 million. Individuals begin drawing upon accumulated wealth during retirement, transitioning from saving to utilizing investments for living expenses.

70s: Average net worth declines to US$1.71 million. Retirement sees a gradual depletion of the nest egg, with healthcare expenses becoming a significant factor. Affluent families may still earn more than they spend, while less affluent ones often rely on Social Security.

It is crucial to note that these figures represent averages, and the super-rich significantly influence the numbers. The “median” American household achieves a net worth of around US$300,000 in the 50-to-59 age range.

Average net worth milestones of Singaporeans

These are the breakdown of average net worth milestones among Singaporeans according to the New Academy of Finance:

35: Projected net worth close to S$117,528.

45: Projected net worth close to S$400,118.

55: Projected net worth close to S$800,000.

65: Projected net worth close to S$1.35 million.

Note: These calculations are based on a fixed monthly expense of S$2,000, factoring in a 3% assumed inflation.

If you’re worried you’re in a certain age bracket without the same amount mentioned, as per USA Today, these “numbers are averages, and the super-rich drive them wa-a-ay up.”/TISG