Uncategorized Singaporean chandler, 24, makes and sells affordable soy candles to raise funds...

Singaporean chandler, 24, makes and sells affordable soy candles to raise funds for Ukraine

singaporean-chandler,-24,-makes-and-sells-affordable-soy-candles-to-raise-funds-for-ukraine

She also wanted to “formulate fun themed candles based on certain feelings or shows”, as she struggled to find themed candles in Singapore.

By Wake Up Singapore
- Advertisement -

Wickerie

Jesslyn, 24, started Wickerie in 2014  to provide quality candles at an affordable price. She felt that most “big candle brands” sold overpriced candles that used paraffin wax and wanted to produce a healthier, and cheaper, alternative.

Jesslyn from Wickerie

She also wanted to “formulate fun themed candles based on certain feelings or shows”, as she struggled to find themed candles in Singapore.

A themed candle from Wickerie that is blue and red, with figurines of Harley Quinn and the Joker
Photo from Wickerie.com

Curious to see what themed candles are like, this correspondent checked out the different scents on offer in Wickerie’s website (there are a total of of about 15 scents).

A few themed candles on sale in Wickerie's website
Photo from Wickerie.com

Aside from the usual offerings like Lavender Lemon and Morning Coffee (wonder if it would be enough to mitigate my coffee addiction), there are also themed candles like Welcome to the Jungle (Guns and Roses x Jumanji) and Witch’s Brew (Road Dahl’s The Witches).

Hand holding a candle from Wickerie against the Singapore skyline
Photo from Wickerie.com
- Advertisement 1-

Jesslyn uses only soy wax for her candles as paraffin wax, although it may give off a stronger smell, isn’t the best for health. On the other hand, Wickerie’s candles, which are produced in small batches, are supposed to be safe, even for babies. This TikTok video by Wickerie offers a glimpse into the intricate candle-making process.

@wickerieAll profits from this candle goes to the Red Cross response in Ukraine. Link in bio! #standwithukraine #standwithukraine🇺🇦 #stopwar #singapore

♬ I Can Feel It v3 – Nick Sena and Danny Echevarria

Jesslyn says that, as much as candle-making is her dream, she does not wish to turn Wickerie into a ” candle-making machine like the bigger brands”. The following section, which features Wickerie’s latest initiative that led to the publication of this piece, will serve as evidence of that assertion.

Candles for Ukraine

On 6 March 2022, Wickerie announced that it would be formulating a candle for the purposes of raising funds for Red Cross’ humanitarian efforts in Ukriane. These candles will be topped with blue and yellow smudges.

“The purpose of selling these candles are to raise funds and create awareness amongst Singaporeans regarding the Ukraine-Russia war as I believe that many of them are unaware and/or ignorant towards the situation there.

My heart goes out to all Ukrainians and their families, may they be safe and Русский корабль, иди нахуй (Russian war ship, go f*** yourself)!” – Jesslyn, Wickerie

As for the scent, you can choose from any of the 15 scents below.

Wickerie candle to raise funds for Ukraine

If you’re spoilt for choice, you can select “Anything” and Jesslyn will choose a scent for you.

@wickerieTopping the orders from the past few days! Thank you all for your support 🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine #smallbusiness #supportlocalsg #stopwar #stopputin

♬ original sound – wickerie – wickerie

- Advertisement 2-

Users commended Wickerie’s initiative on Instagram.

Instagram comments applauding Wickerie's fundraiser for Ukraine

Jesslyn shared that seeing her Ukranian partner’s reaction to the invasion spurred her to start this campaign.

As my partner is Ukrainian, I have seen first-hand how devastating it is to have your country being attacked, solely for the right of being independent. Every day, you pray you are still able to communicate with your family and friends. Every day, you hope your house is still standing and not shot down by missiles. Every day, you wonder whether your country is still your country.

When the war started in Ukraine, it was upsetting to see how little Singaporeans were aware of the crisis or were even ignorant about the fact that innocent human lives were being lost in this war. As a local small business, I decided to create the #StandWithUkraine candle in hopes of bringing about more awareness of Singaporeans to the crisis to help raise funds for the Singapore Red Cross response in Ukraine for humanitarian aid.

Living in a small country who has had to fight for independence not too long ago, I hope that Singaporeans will not take our freedom for granted. Let us stand together and reach out a helping hand, let us #StandWithUkraine.

The #StandWithUkraine candles are priced at only SGD 19.90 each and they can burn for about 35 to 40 hours. If you wish to order one, you may do so at this link.

Wake Up Singapore understands that the funds raised will be donated at the end of each month.

- Advertisement 3-

Since you have made it to the end of the article, follow Wake Up Singapore on Telegram!Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Celebrity

Loh Kean Yew has Covid-19, withdraws from Swiss Open

Singapore’s first badminton world champion has withdrawn from the Swiss Open, which is taking place this week (Mar 22 to 27) at St Jakobshalle in Basel. Loh Kean Yew joins the more than 470 million people in the world known...
Read more
Uncategorized

Singaporean chandler, 24, makes and sells affordable soy candles to raise funds for Ukraine

Wickerie Jesslyn, 24, started Wickerie in 2014  to provide quality candles at an affordable price. She felt that most “big candle brands” sold overpriced candles...
Read more
Home News

Ex-NTU researcher took upskirt photos of 400 women, over 2,200 photos found from 2015 to 2021

A former researcher from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was found to have taken upskirt pictures of at least 400 women from 2015 until 2021. Authorities...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Mar 23

Singaporean man admits to killing wife while on holiday in Newcastle Photo: screengrab/ google maps A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted to killing his wife in a...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 22

Woman responds to e-commerce job ad, ends up warning public that it’s a scam A woman named Janice Sia took to Facebook to expose how...
Read more
Celebrity

Loh Kean Yew has Covid-19, withdraws from Swiss Open

Singapore’s first badminton world champion has withdrawn from the Swiss Open, which is taking place this week (Mar 22...
Read more
Uncategorized

Singaporean chandler, 24, makes and sells affordable soy candles to raise funds for Ukraine

Wickerie Jesslyn, 24, started Wickerie in 2014  to provide quality candles at an affordable price. She felt that most “big...
Read more
Home News

Ex-NTU researcher took upskirt photos of 400 women, over 2,200 photos found from 2015 to 2021

A former researcher from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was found to have taken upskirt pictures of at least 400...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Mar 23

Singaporean man admits to killing wife while on holiday in Newcastle Photo: screengrab/ google maps A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore