singaporean-chandler,-24,-makes-and-sells-affordable-soy-candles-to-raise-funds-for-ukraine

Wickerie

Jesslyn, 24, started Wickerie in 2014 to provide quality candles at an affordable price. She felt that most “big candle brands” sold overpriced candles that used paraffin wax and wanted to produce a healthier, and cheaper, alternative.

She also wanted to “formulate fun themed candles based on certain feelings or shows”, as she struggled to find themed candles in Singapore.

Curious to see what themed candles are like, this correspondent checked out the different scents on offer in Wickerie’s website (there are a total of of about 15 scents).

Aside from the usual offerings like Lavender Lemon and Morning Coffee (wonder if it would be enough to mitigate my coffee addiction), there are also themed candles like Welcome to the Jungle (Guns and Roses x Jumanji) and Witch’s Brew (Road Dahl’s The Witches).

Jesslyn uses only soy wax for her candles as paraffin wax, although it may give off a stronger smell, isn’t the best for health. On the other hand, Wickerie’s candles, which are produced in small batches, are supposed to be safe, even for babies. This TikTok video by Wickerie offers a glimpse into the intricate candle-making process.

Jesslyn says that, as much as candle-making is her dream, she does not wish to turn Wickerie into a ” candle-making machine like the bigger brands”. The following section, which features Wickerie’s latest initiative that led to the publication of this piece, will serve as evidence of that assertion.

Candles for Ukraine

On 6 March 2022, Wickerie announced that it would be formulating a candle for the purposes of raising funds for Red Cross’ humanitarian efforts in Ukriane. These candles will be topped with blue and yellow smudges.

“The purpose of selling these candles are to raise funds and create awareness amongst Singaporeans regarding the Ukraine-Russia war as I believe that many of them are unaware and/or ignorant towards the situation there. My heart goes out to all Ukrainians and their families, may they be safe and Русский корабль, иди нахуй (Russian war ship, go f*** yourself)!” – Jesslyn, Wickerie

As for the scent, you can choose from any of the 15 scents below.

If you’re spoilt for choice, you can select “Anything” and Jesslyn will choose a scent for you.

Users commended Wickerie’s initiative on Instagram.

Jesslyn shared that seeing her Ukranian partner’s reaction to the invasion spurred her to start this campaign.

As my partner is Ukrainian, I have seen first-hand how devastating it is to have your country being attacked, solely for the right of being independent. Every day, you pray you are still able to communicate with your family and friends. Every day, you hope your house is still standing and not shot down by missiles. Every day, you wonder whether your country is still your country. When the war started in Ukraine, it was upsetting to see how little Singaporeans were aware of the crisis or were even ignorant about the fact that innocent human lives were being lost in this war. As a local small business, I decided to create the #StandWithUkraine candle in hopes of bringing about more awareness of Singaporeans to the crisis to help raise funds for the Singapore Red Cross response in Ukraine for humanitarian aid. Living in a small country who has had to fight for independence not too long ago, I hope that Singaporeans will not take our freedom for granted. Let us stand together and reach out a helping hand, let us #StandWithUkraine.

The #StandWithUkraine candles are priced at only SGD 19.90 each and they can burn for about 35 to 40 hours. If you wish to order one, you may do so at this link.

Wake Up Singapore understands that the funds raised will be donated at the end of each month.

