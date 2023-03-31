Singaporean asks ‘should I accept bigger pay offer even though I am quite happy with my current company?’

SINGAPORE: In response to an online user recently asking for help deciding on whether to stay with his or her current company or to take a job offer with better pay, many have shared their insights on the matter.

In every person’s professional journey, there always comes a time to choose between staying where you are or taking a new opportunity. An online worker in this situation took to an online news forum on Wednesday (March 29) to ask Singaporeans for help.

“Should I accept the offer even though I am quite happy with my current company?” the heading read. “In my current company, I have a really good work-life balance and an awesome team. The lead also allows us to work from home as long as (there are) no meetings. (YOE: slightly less than 2 yrs, getting promotion every 1.5-2 years).

The torn individual shared, “I just received an offer from another company. The entire package will be around 20% incremental (around 110k) and there is also better welfare. The job scope will be changed a bit. My current job has a wider scope but less depth. The new one has more depth but less width.”

The netizen shared that better pay and perks and speculation over whether a better offer would present itself in the future are reasons why the individual wants to make the switch. Furthermore, the netizen cited, “Learning curve is not steep anymore (less exciting).”

As for the individual’s reasons for staying, having a good team and managers, as well as having a wider job scope, were cited. In addition, the netizen said, “Good WLB (not sure if the new company will have as good WLB as the current one).”

To end the post, the netizen shared, “I am not short of money, to be honest, and I feel my quality of life won’t change much. Really hard to decide. Thanks in advance!”

Many shared their insights with the netizen. While some encouraged the individual to stay, especially if he or she feels happy and considers it difficult to find good bosses, others encouraged the netizen to take the new opportunity.

