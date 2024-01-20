;
Singapore retains top spot in list of most livable city for Asian expats

January 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore has once again emerged as the top choice for Asian expatriates, retaining its coveted position as the most livable city, as per the latest findings from ECA International’s Location Ratings.

The comprehensive assessment takes into account a myriad of factors contributing to the overall quality of life for expatriates, with Singapore’s low crime rates standing out as a key factor in its consistent appeal.

ECA International evaluates cities based on an extensive set of criteria, encompassing various aspects of livability. These factors include the availability of health services, housing and utilities, isolation, access to a social network, recreational and leisure facilities, infrastructure, climate, personal safety, socio-political tensions, and air quality. Singapore’s ability to excel across these categories has solidified its reputation as an ideal destination for expatriates.

One of the standout features that has contributed to Singapore’s continued dominance is its exceptionally low crime rates.

According to ECA, the city-state’s commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment is a key driver for expatriates seeking a new home. The emphasis on personal safety has resonated well with the international community, making Singapore a standout choice in the competitive landscape of global cities.

The top five cities following Singapore in the rankings include Tokyo, Japan, Wellington, New Zealand, Adelaide, Australia, and Brisbane, Australia. Each of these cities has its unique blend of factors contributing to their high livability scores, but none have managed to dethrone Singapore from its leading position.

Singapore’s impressive infrastructure, world-class healthcare services, efficient public transportation, and a diverse range of recreational options have played pivotal roles in maintaining its status as a top-tier destination for expatriates.

Additionally, the city’s cosmopolitan atmosphere, vibrant cultural scene, and commitment to environmental sustainability have further enhanced its appeal.

The recognition by ECA International reaffirms Singapore’s commitment to providing an unparalleled living experience for residents, including the expatriate community. As businesses continue to globalize and individuals seek opportunities abroad, Singapore’s status as a hub of stability, security, and quality of life is likely to reinforce its standing as the preferred choice for those considering a move to Asia.

