Property

CBRE: Singapore’s reliable market made it 2nd top cross-border real estate investment destination for 2025

ByMary Alavanza

January 16, 2025
Singapore Skyline. Singapore`s business district.

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s reliable market has made it one of the top investment destinations in the Asia-Pacific region for 2025, tying with Sydney for second place, according to CBRE’s 2025 Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey.

Tokyo retained the top spot for the sixth consecutive year as the preferred market for cross-border real estate investment, CBRE stated in a press release.

According to Singapore Business Review, the survey found that overall investment sentiment in Asia-Pacific has improved. Net buying intentions have increased from 5% in 2024 to 13% in 2025. CBRE found that interest rate cuts and changes in asset prices were the main reasons for investors’ increased willingness to invest in real estate.

Investors from Singapore and Hong Kong with cross-regional mandates have shown interest in buying real estate across various markets. Meanwhile, large landlords from Australia and South Korea have also increased their buying intentions, driven by attractive pricing opportunities in their home markets.

See also  WeWork shakes up commercial real estate - like it or not

The survey, conducted in November and December 2024, gathered responses from over 460 investors across the region. These included responses from developers/owners/operators, high-net-worth individuals, insurance companies, pension funds, private equity funds, real estate funds, and REITs. /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s premium grocery market rebounds as more Singaporeans spend on premium groceries to dine at home

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Property

5-room flat in Toa Payoh sold for record-breaking $1.6 million

January 16, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Stronger economy and interest rate cuts to boost private home demand and prices in 2025

January 14, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Property

Rental prices for private homes and HDB flats to rise 2% to 4% in 2025 amid shrinking supply

January 13, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Singapore leads APAC in snack spending, averaging S$165.85 per buyer in 2024

January 16, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Watch out for a ‘reddish star’ tonight! Mars to be visible from Singapore skies

January 16, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Home News

F&B assistants top Singapore’s fastest-growing jobs; AI roles catch up, LinkedIn report reveals

January 16, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

Singaporeans embrace tradition, while wallets tighten ahead of Chinese New Year spending rush

January 16, 2025 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.