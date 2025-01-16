SINGAPORE: Singapore’s reliable market has made it one of the top investment destinations in the Asia-Pacific region for 2025, tying with Sydney for second place, according to CBRE’s 2025 Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey.

Tokyo retained the top spot for the sixth consecutive year as the preferred market for cross-border real estate investment, CBRE stated in a press release.

According to Singapore Business Review, the survey found that overall investment sentiment in Asia-Pacific has improved. Net buying intentions have increased from 5% in 2024 to 13% in 2025. CBRE found that interest rate cuts and changes in asset prices were the main reasons for investors’ increased willingness to invest in real estate.

Investors from Singapore and Hong Kong with cross-regional mandates have shown interest in buying real estate across various markets. Meanwhile, large landlords from Australia and South Korea have also increased their buying intentions, driven by attractive pricing opportunities in their home markets.

The survey, conducted in November and December 2024, gathered responses from over 460 investors across the region. These included responses from developers/owners/operators, high-net-worth individuals, insurance companies, pension funds, private equity funds, real estate funds, and REITs. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos