Home News In the Hood Singapore prosecutors face probe over maid case

Singapore prosecutors face probe over maid case

The scandal involving business leader Liew Mun Leong and sparked a storm of anger and raised questions about how the justice system treated one of Singapore's best-known businessmen compared with a low-paid domestic helper. 

Photo: Parti Liyani (YouTube screengrab)

Author

AFP

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

An Indonesian maid cleared of stealing from a top Singapore businessman in a case that shocked the city-state has won a bid to get two prosecutors investigated, a judge said Friday.

The scandal involving business leader Liew Mun Leong and sparked a storm of anger and raised questions about how the justice system treated one of Singapore’s best-known businessmen compared with a low-paid domestic helper.

The family of Liew, chairman of Singapore’s airport operator until he quit last month, fired Liyani in 2016 and she was charged with stealing items from them including watches, clothes, and a DVD player.

She was initially found guilty and sentenced to more than two years in jail but was acquitted on appeal, with a judge raising questions about how the case had been conducted.

- Advertisement -

Liyani filed a complaint against the two prosecutors involved in her case in June, alleging they concealed facts and suggested she had lied about how she came to possess the DVD player.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon allowed the probe against the prosecutors to move forward, saying he was satisfied there was sufficient evidence their “conduct might suggest a lack of candour”.

“This may have resulted in the applicant being cross-examined unfairly, and in the applicant and the court being misled”.

The judge who overturned Liyani’s initial verdict said there was reason to believe the family’s filing of theft charges was aimed at preventing her from lodging a complaint against them for sending her to clean the home and office of Liew’s son, which is illegal under local laws.

The affluent financial hub is home to about 260,000 domestic helpers, who mostly come from poorer Asian countries such as Indonesia and earn salaries far below the average Singaporean.

cla/sr/rma

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Shock over comment that low-wage workers “only need to worry about food and death”

Singapore -- Workers' Party (WP) member Jeraldine Phneah has called on the online community to be more compassionate to low-wage earners after coming across online comments trivialising the circumstances these workers face amid the national discussion on a minimum wage. The plight...
View Post
Featured News

Chee Soon Juan teaching chess to Bukit Batok children during holidays

Singapore -- Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan is set to personally teach children in Bukit Batok SMC how to play chess, as part of a series of activities for young Singaporeans during the year-end school holidays. The activities,...
View Post
Featured News

PSP NCMPs will focus on Jobs, Social Safety Nets

The two Non-Constituency Members of (NCMPs) of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will focus on ‘jobs for Singaporeans and social safety nets’ when they raise issues in Parliament. The PSP was formed just last year, yet won 40 percent of the...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet