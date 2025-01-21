Property

Singapore property market disruption – Agents must adapt or be left behind as homebuyers demand more

ByGemma Iso

January 21, 2025

SINGAPORE: In today’s dynamic property market, homebuyers in Singapore are more informed and empowered than ever before. With increased access to technology and information, consumer demands are shifting rapidly towards convenience, efficiency, and personalised guidance. Property agents are no longer just transactional intermediaries; they are being called upon to offer comprehensive, tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

According to a commentary featured in the Singapore Business Review, to stay relevant in this evolving landscape, agents must go beyond traditional roles and transform into trusted life advisers, prioritising long-term value and personalised service.

Meeting shifting consumer expectations

As the property market becomes more complex, so too do the expectations of homebuyers. Consumers are seeking more than just basic transaction services—they want trusted advisers who understand their personal and financial goals and offer guidance that aligns with their evolving needs. The demand for tailored solutions has created a shift in agent responsibilities, urging professionals to deepen their expertise in both residential and commercial real estate. Agents now must support clients through complex decisions, providing education and insights that help them navigate financial, lifestyle, and long-term planning considerations.

See also  Purchases of private flats by foreign buyers down 50% after new tax was imposed

For example, young couples looking to buy their first home may need assistance in selecting financing options that complement their long-term aspirations. Similarly, retirees considering downsizing may require advice on how to align their property choices with their lifestyle changes. High-net-worth individuals may need agents with broader expertise, offering not just real estate solutions but integrated wealth and health planning. In this environment, agents must stay ahead of industry trends and continuously refine their skills to offer specialised, consumer-centric advice.

Leveraging technology to enhance client relationships

In an era dominated by AI and digital innovation, technology is reshaping the way agents, buyers, and sellers interact. The property market in Singapore is increasingly influenced by advancements in Proptech, which streamline processes and enhance transaction efficiency. With over $1.3 billion invested in Proptech since 2007 and a growing number of startups emerging in the region, Singapore is positioning itself as a key hub for real estate technology. As AI tools automate administrative tasks, agents can redirect their focus towards fostering relationships and delivering deeper value to clients.

See also  High SG rentals a plus for Johor property sales

The role of agents is shifting from merely facilitating transactions to becoming true advisers who use technology to offer timely, transparent, and efficient services. By leveraging data insights and digital tools, agents can provide clients with faster, more informed decisions. At the same time, this allows agents to dedicate more time to building trust and guiding clients through life-changing property decisions.

The future of real estate will be defined by agents who embrace both technological innovation and a human-centric approach, combining expertise with personalised service to meet the diverse and evolving needs of today’s consumers.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Property

Singapore real estate market booms in Q4 2024 with 83% YoY growth

January 21, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Last 2 pandemic-delayed housing projects completed

January 21, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB to launch 19,600 BTO flats and 5,500 SBF flats in 2025

January 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Entertainment

Pierre Png joins Mediacorp GOLD 905’s morning show this Jan 20!

January 21, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

From the creators of the sold-out Cabaret — A French Kiss in Singapore returns this 2025!

January 21, 2025 Lydia Koh
Technology

Indonesia’s social media age ban gains parental support, but concerns over privacy loom

January 21, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Malaysia

‘The problem in Malaysia isn’t a lack of talent but a wage issue’ — M’sia’s DM says M’sians would return home for 2/3 of their salary in Singapore

January 21, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.