SINGAPORE: A post on X (formerly Twitter) blew up on Friday (Dec 29) when Mr Ian Griffiths, the policy director for a public transport non-profit in San Francisco, sang the praises of Singapore’s public transport, calling the country a “transit Mecca.”

In a tweet that has since been viewed over 2.5 million times, he added that Singapore’s transport system “challenges a lot of the assumptions we often hear about how transit ‘should’ work.”

Singapore is a transit mecca. As someone coming from the US, it challenges a lot of the assumptions we often hear about how transit “should” work. A few observations…🧵 pic.twitter.com/enrfz61ypt — Ian Griffiths (@icgee) December 29, 2023

He pointed out the fare payment system—tap on and tap off—as one big difference, adding, “Of course in the US it’s sacrilege to consider asking people to tap off when taking a bus. But here, everyone does it.”

Another difference is the distance-based payment structure in Singapore, which he finds to be more equitable, with relatively low prices for long and short trips.

This is because it’s a distance based structure. Oh but surely, you might say, distance based fare structures are inequitable, right? We’ll, I’d say they’re more equitable because a short trip of <3km is only S$1.09; fares only go up to S$2.97 for 40km+ trips. (S$1 = US$0.75). pic.twitter.com/AL69eGYyyI — Ian Griffiths (@icgee) December 29, 2023

Read also: SBS Transit celebrates 50th anniversary with history of public transport exhibition

“Singapore is a high-income country, with average incomes similar to the US. So fares are cheap! Many payment options are available, by far the most popular is credit card, or as the locals call it ‘pay wave’. I haven’t fiddled with a ticket machine since arriving!” he added in another tweet, noting how fares are fully integrated into bus and train systems.

Mr Griffiths, who has worked with San Francisco’s BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) system, as well as Metrolinx in Ontario, Canada, even praised Singapore’s “urban form” as a car-centric one “even though only 1/3 of households own a car!”

It’s a far cry from the small block tight urban fabric that we learn about is necessary for transit orientation. It’s quite a car-centric urban form even though only 1/3 of households own a car! https://t.co/pkl5h77h5l — Ian Griffiths (@icgee) December 29, 2023

Nothing how pricey car ownership is in Singapore, he added that “Congestion pricing was pioneered in Singapore,” which ensures that traffic does not get too heavy, as even busses keep moving.

“Transit is both fast and cheap. And driving is expensive,” he wrote.

Even Singapore’s waiting sheds, which have had to be designed with care given its hot and/or torrentially rainy weather, were given notice.

Also impressive are the transit shelters. Due to the climate – monsoon rains every day for a big chunk of the year, weather protection is a must. Massive canopies are at every transit stop, enough space for dozens to wait. Benches, clear maps, consistent signs are at every one. pic.twitter.com/9QdC814Gdu — Ian Griffiths (@icgee) December 29, 2023

“Massive canopies are at every transit stop, enough space for dozens to wait. Benches, clear maps, consistent signs are at every one,” he wrote.

“While it’s impossible to replicate the exact conditions in Singapore – a city-state of 280 sq mi – it’s inspiring to be in a place that is testing the limits of innovation, trying things that have never been done before and forging a bold path forward – we can all learn from it!” /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s worst annoyance on public transport is people blasting videos on their phones