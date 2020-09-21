Sengkang Town Council competition: Logo by ineligible designer trends online

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A logo by a freelance graphic designer who was not eligible to enter the Sengkang Town Council logo design competition is trending online.

The new town council, which was formed by the Workers’ Party (WP) after it won the GRC in the July elections, organised a logo design competition that was open until Sept 13.

It sought logo designs that “reflect the character of Sengkang town and the values of the Workers’ Party”. The winning designer would win a S$500 cash prize and an optional mentorship with BLACK creative designer Jackson Tan.

Reddit user u/JohneryCreatives was ineligible to join the competition since it was open only to Singaporean students aged 13 and above. Although he could not enter the contest, the professional took up the design challenge and came up with an artwork that he shared with netizens on the Singapore subreddit.

The logo combines a public housing landscape, that includes the body of water that runs along Sengkang Riverside Park, with an image of three individuals holding hands. The logo includes the WP’s party colour, blue. The graphic designer also showed how his logo would look in black and white.

The designer said he went through the designs of the other town councils and found three prevalent themes in most of them: Nature, people and housing.

Shedding light on the inspiration behind his work, he explained:

“The imagery of three people holding hands serves to represent the belief of the Workers’ Party that Singapore belongs to all of us and their dedication to working together to ensure ordinary Singaporeans have a greater say in the way our lives are governed.

“I was also inspired by the togetherness of Sengkang residents when the election results were announced 2 months ago.

“The green and blue lines serve as a visual representation of Sengkang Riverside Park, a well-known landmark and home to a constructed wetland. Since Sengkang was part of the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council, I intentionally made the blue line similar to the one in their logo as homage.”

More than 2,200 people upvoted the logo and some gave the professional virtual awards, amounting to 60 Reddit gold coins. Netizens responding to the logo praised the clean design and the thought that went into the elements of the logo.

One person has sought the professional services of the designer, who admitted that he was not getting as many projects as he was before the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore.

There is more on the designer’s work here. /TISG