SINGAPORE: The government’s recent announcement of plans to construct a columbarium and funeral service facilities at the junction of Mandai Road and Sembawang Road has sparked concerns among residents in the Sembawang Road area, with some expressing fears that the project will cause housing prices to drop and impede collective sale plans.

Photographer James Koh, residing in the Hong Heng Mansions condominium, expressed worries to TODAY that the columbarium might hinder the collective sale plan of condominiums. The freehold apartment, listed for S$133 million in February, failed to attract buyers.

The proposed site, near the Springleaf MRT station, is surrounded by multiple condominium projects, including Brooks I and II, Hong Heng Mansions, Forest Hill, and The Essence. For many residents, the allure of the Sembawang Road area lies in its lush greenery, unobstructed views, and proximity to the downtown area.

Beyond the economic concerns, residents like 65-year-old Pang YL and 79-year-old retiree Toh Hai Poh voiced fears about the potential negative impact on feng shui and the tranquillity of the area. Toh Hai Poh told TODAY, “There are more options available towards the upper part of Seletar Reservoir. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in this particular location.”

Toh Hai Poh, who has resided in the area since 2002, said they chose to buy a house at Sembawang Road because it is cool and peaceful, but they feel that the sudden decision to build a columbarium in the area “is unfair to the residents here.”

Ms Yee, a 56-year-old resident of a landed house, echoed these sentiments, expressing her belief that the columbarium could negatively impact housing prices in the area.

However, opinions among residents vary. An anonymous apartment resident told TODAY, “It’s no problem to live near the columbarium.”

Eugene Poh, a 45-year-old health professional, supported the government’s decision, highlighting the country’s land scarcity and the need for facilities that cater to those seeking a more modest space to pay their respects.

As worries mount, it remains to be seen how the government will address the concerns raised by residents and whether adjustments to the proposed plans will be made to mitigate any potential impacts on housing prices and the collective sale plans of affected properties.