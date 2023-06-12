SAF regular serviceman found dead at Changi Naval Base; police rule out homicide for now

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence has revealed that a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found dead at Changi Naval Base early this morning (12 June), around 8.50 am.

In a press statement released this afternoon, MINDEF said that the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated. It also clarified that the death was not training-related.

The police have ruled out homicide following preliminary investigations, according to the ministry. It has reportedly classified the case as an unnatural death as investigations continue.

MINDEF said, “The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg