Paying his first visit in nearly a quarter-century, Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in North Korea early Wednesday morning, pledging to enhance trade and security ties and offering robust support against the United States. So this time, it’s Russia and North Korea together.

Putin was warmly greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Russian state media captured the leaders shaking hands, embracing, and engaging in conversation beside Putin’s aircraft. The pair then travelled together in the same limousine and proceeded to Putin’s hotel in a strong display of camaraderie.

Is the White House in troubled waters?

The visit has heightened concerns in the U.S. and among its Asian allies, who are closely monitoring how far Russia is willing to back North Korea. Notably, North Korea remains the only nation to have conducted nuclear tests in the 21st century.

In a strategic move that signals a shift in Russia’s stance, Putin commended North Korea for standing up against what he termed U.S. economic coercion, blackmail, and threats.

This praise was published in a North Korean state media article, where Putin referred to Kim as “Comrade” and vowed to “jointly resist illegitimate unilateral restrictions,” while also promising to bolster trade and security across Eurasia.

“Washington, refusing to implement previously reached agreements, continuously puts forward new, increasingly stringent, and unacceptable demands,” Putin stated in the article.

“Russia has always supported and will continue to support the DPRK and the heroic Korean people in their opposition to the insidious, dangerous, and aggressive enemy,” he affirmed.

Russia and North Korea: Implications

Putin’s visit comes amidst U.S. accusations that North Korea has supplied Russia with “dozens of ballistic missiles and over 11,000 containers of munitions” for its invasion of Ukraine. South Korea, a close U.S. ally, has echoed these concerns.

The White House expressed alarm over the deepening Russia-North Korea relationship, while the U.S. State Department stated it was “quite certain” that Putin would seek arms to bolster his campaign in Ukraine. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied any arms transfers, though they have committed to strengthening military ties, possibly including joint drills.

This visit is seen as a strategic move by Russia, highlighting Moscow’s potential to disrupt global stability.

Victor Cha, a former U.S. national security official now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, described the summit as the most significant threat to U.S. national security since the Korean War. “This relationship, deep in history and reinvigorated by the war in Ukraine, undermines the security of Europe, Asia, and the U.S. homeland,” he wrote in a recent report.

