Ronaldo not taking up Saudi club offer

Money cannot always buy everything. And Cristiano Ronaldo ranks as an example as he remains clubless after his globally reported slap from English club Manchester United.

It’s reliably learnt that the Portuguese star striker has said no to Al Nassr, unwilling to accept the rather astonishing two-hundred-million-euro-a-season offer proposed to him by the Saudi Arabian club.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

According to the English media, the five-time Ballon d’Or football award winner wants to stay in Europe, in particular at a club that plays the Champions League.

Former award-winning Singapore coach Jita Singh, now in Qatar for the matches, said: “I believe Ronaldo still wants to measure himself in world-class football that counts and therefore will likely say no, not only to the Arabs.”

He may also turn his back on the offer coming from the United States from David Beckham’s Inter Miami. And there are whispers of a possible return to Sporting, while the European big names remain very cold toward him at the moment.

Jita added: “He is in demand for sure, but joining the right big-name club matters to him more than money. He’s definitely the most-talked-about player despite his unpredictable temperament.”

