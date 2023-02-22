Religious leaders urge parents to pay greater attention to their young ones as 15-year-old gets detained under ISA

SINGAPORE: Both the authorities and industry experts are calling on parents to better focus on the mental health of their children, after news broke yesterday (21 Feb) that a 15-year-old Singaporean boy was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for terrorism-related activities.

The boy, a Secondary Three student at the time of his arrest, is the youngest to ever have been detained under the ISA. He was arrested after fantasising online about being a suicide bomber and killing non-Muslims with a knife at a popular local tourist attraction.

Islamic educator Fathurrahman Dawoed is among those who are calling on parents to closely monitor their young ones. He told the Chinese daily yesterday (21 Feb) that the detention of the 15-year-old clearly demonstrates just how vulnerable young people are to extremist ideology.

He stressed that today’s teenagers are easily exposed to violent content and extremist ideas through the Internet, and they are easy to become the targets of extremists.

While he urged parents to be vigilant, he emphasized: “The public must still remember that the vast majority of Singaporeans do not support extremism, and the actions of a minority should not be used to discredit an entire community or group. It is important to focus on prevention and early intervention, and to promote social cohesion, critical thinking and mental health.”

President of the Singapore Buddhist Federation, the Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, echoed this sentiment and said that there is no need to worry about the harmonious religious environment in Singapore.

Pointing out that local religious figures have always maintained communication respect and a mutual focus on harmony, he said: “Religious leaders and civil society can actively cooperate in the face of various issues.”

He also advised parents who notice psychological changes or abnormal behaviours to communicate with their children or seek help.

Mr Fathurrahman urged families, schools and communities to work together to prevent individual cases of self-radicalization and said parents should be more mindful of their children’s online activities and openly discuss the dangers of extremist ideologies.

He added that children should be taught to pay attention to what they absorb, communicate with trusted adults and friends, and seek help if they encounter difficulties.

The Internal Security Department has urged all members of society to remain vigilant to signs that someone they know becomes radicalised so that the authorities can intervene early to avert a tragedy. It noted that family members and friends are best placed to notice changes in behaviour among those around them.

Possible signs of radicalisation include, but are not limited to, the following:

frequently surfing radical websites; posting/sharing extremist views on social media platforms, such as expressing

support/admiration for terrorists/terrorist groups as well as the use of violence; sharing their extremist views with friends and relatives; making remarks that promote ill-will or hatred towards people of other races or religions; expressing intent to participate in acts of violence overseas or in Singapore; and/or inciting others to participate in acts of violence.

Anyone who knows or suspects that a person has been radicalised should promptly contact the ISD Counter-Terrorism Centre hotline 1800-2626-473 (1800-2626-ISD).

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg