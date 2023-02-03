Red Dot United engaged residents in 3 constituencies during CNY walkabout

SINGAPORE — Led by their secretary-general Ravi Philemon and chairman Dr David Foo, opposition party Red Dot United went on a three-constituency tour for their Chinese New Year walkabout last weekend as they spread the festive cheer to residents of Jurong GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas GRC.

Despite the cold weather and dark clouds looming, it did not dampen the spirits of over 40 members and volunteers of RDU as they went around the various constituencies via a chartered bus.

“We chartered a bus to visit the residents in Jurong West 505 Food Centre, Taman Jurong Food Centre, Bukit Batok East Point, Clementi Food Centre, Tiong Bahru MRT and Redhill Food Centre. We gifted the residents we met with Mandarin oranges as we wished them 新年快乐 (Happy New Year),” posted RDU on their youtube video.

RDU’s party leaders were pleased with the reception they received from the members of the public as chairman Dr Foo said, “The residents were very happy to see such a large gathering of volunteers from RDU in party colours and welcomed us with warm smiles as we wished them abundance and good fortune.”

RDU’s secretary-general Mr Philemon echoed the party chairman’s sentiment and hoped to maintain the level of engagement between the party and the residents.

“We had an exciting outing today. We are very thankful to the over 40 volunteers who gave of their time to spread some festive cheer during Chinese New Year. We were all very happy to meet the residents in the various areas of the different constituencies we visited,” said Mr Philemon.

“Our Chinese New Year outreach is us keeping our promise to remain engaged with Singaporeans,” added the RDU secretary-general.

RDU was formed just before the 2020 Singapore General Election and only contested in Jurong GRC, where they garnered 25.39% of the votes. But after the previous election, they began to be active in other areas. Tanjong Pagar GRC was contested by the Progress Singapore Party and Radin Mas SMC was contested by the Reform Party.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg