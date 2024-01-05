Rare Sambar Deer sighting captivates Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: Singapore nature lovers were treated to a rare and captivating sight as a group of elusive Sambar Deer was spotted along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The extraordinary sighting occurred when a couple travelled along the expressway and stumbled upon a herd of deer peacefully grazing on a grassy patch. The incident has since gone viral on social media, particularly on TikTok, where user Jason Ng shared a brief video capturing the moment.

The footage depicts several Sambar Deer, varying in size, gracefully foraging on the lush greenery next to the expressway. The deer occasionally turned towards the camera, appearing curious.

Jason told the press that he and his wife initially thought they had encountered a group of boars. However, upon making a U-turn and returning to the spot, they realized the animals were, in fact, the rare Sambar Deer.

Revealing that this was the first time in his two decades in Singapore that he had encountered such a scene, Jason said she decided to document the moment on his phone, sharing it on social media platforms to spread awareness and appreciation for the unique wildlife sighting.

Singapore’s Sambar Deer population is critically endangered, with the Nature Society (Singapore) estimating less than 20 individuals remaining in local forests. These majestic creatures, considered among the largest deer species globally, can reach heights of up to two meters and weigh up to an impressive 260 kilograms, with males being larger than females.

The National Parks Board (NParks) reminds members of the public to observe wildlife from a distance and refrain from feeding them. Feeding wildlife in Singapore is strictly prohibited, and individuals caught doing so may face fines of up to S$10,000.