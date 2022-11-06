Public nuisance on the road, man does road angels and acrobatics in the middle of the street

- Advertisement -

A man was caught on camera doing “road angels” (similar to snow angels but on hard ground) and backflips in the middle of the street.

A video of the incident was uploaded by Facebook page ROADS.sg on Friday (Nov 4) with the caption, “Man being a public nuisance on the road.”

The video started with the man in a black shirt lying flat on the ground and waving his arms and legs around him.

He then got up and stayed in the middle of the road while those around him recorded his next move.

The man lay back on the ground and positioned himself to do a Chinese get-up or kip-up before swinging backward and changing to a handstand to prop himself upright.

A man was heard shouting in triumph behind the camera.

According to a netizen who identified the location, the incident happened on Blk 48 Lower Delta Road, near the bus stop.

Members from the online community dared the man to do his stunts at other locations, such as on the expressway or Orchard Road.

Others wondered why some people would do such dangerous things for the camera. “Do that during peak hour, not pick like 3 am to act like a clown on the road. Another idiot doing it for Tik Tok,” said Facebook user Jimmy Beany.

Netizens also tagged the Singapore Police Force and Land Transport Authority in hopes of bringing awareness to the man’s actions and putting him to task./TISG

