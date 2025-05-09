Friday, May 9, 2025
Screengrab from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hdj33OeUscs
From Chicago to the Chair of St. Peter: American Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes Pope Leo XIV, heralding a bold new chapter for the Catholic Church

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
THE VATICAN: In an unparalleled moment for the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old native of Chicago, has been chosen as the 267th pope, taking on the name Pope Leo XIV. His appointment implies two most important milestones — the first pope born in the United States and the first Augustinian priest to hold the supreme pontificate. In the latest CNN report, as Pope Leo XIV appeared before tens of thousands congregated in St. Peter’s Square, he paid earnest compliments to the late Pope Francis and vowed to continue his legacy of transformation, amity and harmony, and global outreach.

“This is a time for healing and hope,” Pope Leo professed from the Vatican terrace. “We walk forward not alone, but together—seeking justice, mercy, and peace in all corners of the world.”

A life of service – from South America to the Vatican

Pope Leo’s appointment echoes the Church’s giving value to pastoral knowledge, understanding, and global mission. After finishing his early education in Chicago, Prevost dedicated several years of crusader work in Peru, where he became a prelate known for his strong support for the “sidelined” and the “downgraded”. Of late, he led the Vatican’s influential office supervising the nomination of bishops, a function that positioned him at the core of Church authority.

His Augustinian background, founded in the practice of community life and social righteousness, signals a sustained move in the Church towards modesty, diversity, openness, and belonging. For many, his upbringing provides a convincing mixture of theological profundity and practical leadership in societies far away from Rome.

A global and local celebration: Hopes for a renewed church

Merriments broke out in Pope Leo’s birthplace of Chicago, where community and religious leaders commended his appointment as a victory of ideals profoundly entrenched in the city’s character. “This is one of the greatest moments in the modern history of our city,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Pope Leo XIV will be a global champion for workers, justice, and dignity—and it all began right here in Chicago.”

His school, Villanova University, greeted the moment as an honoured day for the Augustinian community. In a speech, the university underscored Pope Leo’s empathy, self-effacement, and devotion to service as distinguishing qualities of both his nature and his dream for the Church.

Global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, gave instantaneous felicitations, framing the selection as an optimistic moment for worldwide collaboration on vital issues that ranged from scarcity to climate change.

With a pastoral temperament and a reformer’s tenacity, Pope Leo XIV steps into his new function at a time of both trial and opportunity. As the Church faces a multifaceted international landscape, his selection provides a potent and influential symbol of rejuvenation, ingrained in faith, solidified by service, and stimulated by a call to lead with impartiality, kindness, and decency.

