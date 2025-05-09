Johor businesses urged to tap JS-SEZ for growth and investment opportunities

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: Businesses in Johor have been strongly encouraged to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). The project is expected to become a key driver of regional economic growth. Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, chairman of the state youth, sports, entrepreneur development and cooperatives committee, underscored the immense potential of the JS-SEZ to elevate local enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to new heights.

“This zone is designed as a platform that offers major opportunities to expand networks, increase investments, and leverage attractive incentives that will be provided by the government,” Mr Mohd Hairi said during the opening of Paragon Globe Bhd’s (PGB) sales gallery in Johor Bahru, as quoted by The Star.

JS-SEZ benefiting Johor’s SMEs

Mr Mohd Hairi noted that JS-SEZ will offer new opportunities for companies to grow their market and be more competitive. It is expected to offer government-backed incentives, improved infrastructure, and enhanced cross-border market access, making the JS-SEZ an attractive for businesses seeking expansion.

For SMEs, the JS-SEZ offers chances to form new partnerships, get funding, and receive support—all of which play important roles to help grow their businesses. By joining the JS-SEZ’s vision, local companies can reach regional and global markets while strengthening their place in Johor’s economy.

A milestone for Johor’s business ecosystem

The opening of PGB’s new sales gallery, where Mr Mohd Hairi made his remarks, was described as a significant milestone for both the company and the state. Located along Jalan Seladang in Taman Century, the two-storey gallery was completed in just six months, representing a RM10 million investment. PGB executive chairman Edwin Tan and Johor Bahru mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad also attended the opening event.

Public sentiments shown in social media

The announcement of the JS-SEZ has garnered positive reactions from the public. Many express optimism about the potential for business expansion and increased investments. “Big opportunity! Businesses expanding, investments flowing,” one user stated.

“Let’s be clear, Singapore’s economic strength comes from our SMEs, who are our biggest tax revenue contributors. Good news for them,” shared one user on social media. This emphasises the vital role SMEs play to ensure the success of this project.

However, some users were concerned about how this will be an advantage for ordinary citizens and small local businesses. One comment questioned, “How will this benefit a regular citizen and small businesses? Between Malaysia and Singapore, who will really gain anything?”. Such questions show the importance of communication from authorities to ensure the benefits of the JS-SEZ are shared equitably.

Ensuring JS-SEZ’s success for the future

Johor’s community is urged to explore the incentives and infrastructure improvements offered as JS-SEZ begins to take shape. The zone is set to improve trade, manufacturing, and services, reinforcing Johor’s position as a leading economic hub in the region.

By taking advantage of the JS-SEZ’s potential, Johor’s businesses have the opportunity to grow, increase investment inflows, and play a big role in driving the state’s long-term success.

