Two arrested, weapons seized after video of vicious assault goes viral online

SINGAPORE: A man and a woman have been arrested after a video capturing a vicious assault went viral online this week.

The video, which began circulating on social media on Tuesday (May 6), showed two men taking part in what appeared to be a transaction. Moments after one man handed over a plastic bag containing unidentified items, the other launched a sudden and brutal attack. The victim was punched in the face and beaten viciously, leaving his face bloodied.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were first alerted to the video at about 1:20 p.m. on May 6. Officers were able to identify the victim, the alleged assailant, and a woman believed to have filmed the attack.

The suspects, a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were arrested during a raid conducted in Sengkang West Way. According to the police, both are being investigated for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention, as well as suspected drug consumption.

The man also faces further charges after officers seized a cache of weapons and contraband items from the unit. These included two machetes, one axe, one baseball bat, three mobile phones, more than S$3,000 in cash, 14 e-vaporisers, and over 450 e-vaporiser components.

The import, distribution, and sale of e-vaporisers and their components are illegal in Singapore. Offenders can face fines of up to S$10,000, up to six months’ jail, or both for a first offence. Repeat offenders face stiffer penalties, including fines up to S$20,000 and imprisonment for up to a year. All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.

Investigations are ongoing.