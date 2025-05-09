Singaporean man charged in Johor with trafficking over 10 kg of drugs

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: A Singaporean man has been charged with trafficking over 10 kilograms of drugs in Johor. Under Malaysia’s strict anti-drug laws, he may face the highest punishment: the death penalty.

Tan Ban Choon, 47, was arrested during a raid at an apartment in Danga Bay, Johor Bahru, on the evening of April 23. He was among five individuals apprehended in coordinated raids across Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, and Kluang, as reported by Mothership.

The charges against Tan are serious. He stands accused of trafficking 10,024 grams of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder, a quantity that carries the death penalty or life imprisonment along with a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane under Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act.

In addition to the first charge, Tan faces four other charges for possessing various drugs: nine grams of heroin, 44 grams of cannabis, six grams of MDMA powder, and 31.3 grams of ketamine. These offences may be less serious than trafficking, but they can still penalise Mr Tan severely, including jail time and caning.

Court proceedings and penalties

Tan appeared in court before Judge Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim, where the charges were read to him in Mandarin. He nodded to confirm he understood but did not enter a plea, as the case is set to be transferred to the High Court, which has jurisdiction over such serious offences.

According to The Star, Tan is facing charges under Section 39B(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which could see him sentenced to death if convicted. For possession charges under Section 12(2) of the same Act, penalties include a fine not exceeding RM100,000 (S$30,288.7), imprisonment of up to five years, or both. An additional charge under Section 6 of the Act concerning cannabis carries a jail term of two to five years and three to nine strokes of the cane.

Tan, who did not have legal representation during the hearing, was denied bail. The court has set a schedule for the next mention on Jul 7, pending the chemist’s report.

Cross-border implications and enforcement cooperation

This case shines a harsh light on the risks Singaporeans face when engaging in drug-related activities across the border. Malaysia’s anti-drug laws have been notoriously strict; its judiciary has been shown to impose heavy penalties for these types of offences, regardless of the accused’s nationality.

According to Mothership, the investigations also revealed that Tan had a prior record and was found in possession of a fake identification document, which could land him in deeper legal trouble.

Netizens react to the charge

The case has caused netizens to react strongly online. Many commenters expressed unwavering support for Malaysia’s strict enforcement of its drug laws. One user summarised the sentiment bluntly: “He knew the law, he took the risk, he has to face the consequences.” Others echoed this hardline stance with comments such as, “If proven after due process, then please give the highest punishment. Good job, JB!”.

“This kind of rubbish should not exist anywhere,” another user remarked

The overwhelming public approval of the authorities’ handling of the case reflects a broader societal consensus in Malaysia on maintaining tough penalties for drug offences. It also underscores a regional ethos that views drug trafficking not only as a crime but also as a serious social threat deserving the harshest legal response.

A rising trend in drug-related arrests

Drug-related arrests involving foreigners in Malaysia have been on the rise. This is probably driven by the country’s position as a key transit and processing hub for narcotics in Southeast Asia.

An unrelated but similar case, also reported by The Star, saw another man, Yean Wei Zhen, 34, charged with trafficking nearly 10 kilograms of MDMA powder in Kluang. Like Tan, Yean’s case was sent to the High Court, no bail was granted, and the case has been set for mention on July 29, pending a chemist’s report.

A warning to all travellers

For foreigners, these incidents serve as stark reminders of the absolute seriousness of Malaysia’s drug laws. Misjudging the legal environment can have life-altering—and, in some cases, fatal—consequences.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)