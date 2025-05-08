Thursday, May 8, 2025
Photo: Wikipedia screengrab
24-year-old male student arrested in connection with voyeurism case at NTU

Jewel Stolarchuk
Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old has been arrested in connection with a suspected case of voyeurism at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The incident took place on Tuesday night (May 6). The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told the press they received a report at around 9:50 p.m. regarding a voyeurism case on campus.

According to a spokesperson for NTU, a male student of the university was spotted loitering outside a female toilet in one of the campus dormitories. Security officers detained him after he reportedly attempted to enter the women’s restroom but failed.

The police subsequently arrested the student on the spot.

In response to the incident, NTU said campus security swept the female toilet as a precautionary measure for recording devices or hidden cameras. No such items were found.

The university added that it takes student safety seriously and is cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation.

Voyeurism is a criminal offence in Singapore, and those found guilty can face imprisonment, fines, and caning. Police investigations are ongoing.

