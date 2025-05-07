Wednesday, May 7, 2025
TikTok screengrab/ rebecca89292
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast Asia, durian is not everyone’s cup of tea. Its pungent aroma is certainly not for the weak of heart.

When businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates was spotted trying out the so-called “King of Fruits” during a visit to Singapore earlier this week, videos taken of him at Newton Food Centre went viral.

The clip showed Mr Gates sitting at a table while his security staff and other diners looked on. He first lifted a piece of durian to his nose and gave his head a slight shake. He then gamely gives it not only one but two bites and chews away. Afterwards, he puts the piece of fruit down and shakes his head again gently.

The clip, posted on the TikTok account of @rebecca89292 on Tuesday morning (May 6), has since been viewed over 611,000 times.

@rebecca89292

Who is this old man, so many people came to take his photo #singapore #whoisthis #durian

♬ 原声 – Rebecca – Rebecca

Who is this old man, so many people came to take his photo #singapore #whoisthis #durian,” reads the post author’s cheeky caption.

According to CNA, Mr Gates was accompanied by a film crew during his visit to Newton Food Centre, where he also tried out chicken rice and satay.

Mr Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975, a company that made him one of the wealthiest people around the globe. In 1999, he became the first centibillionaire in the world when his net worth rose above US$100 billion. Today, his net worth is listed by Forbes as US$112.5 billion (S$145 billion), making him the world’s thirteenth-richest person.

In 2000, together with his then-wife, they created the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charities around the globe. It focuses on development and public health in the United States and around the world.

The foundation announced on Monday (May 5) that it is opening an office in Singapore, its first in Southeast Asia, with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Speaking at the Philanthropy Asia Summit, the billionaire philanthropist said, “The Gates Foundation is putting up an office here to access the science and to partner with the philanthropic community.”

“Asian innovation is part of the reason why I am so excited about the progress we can make in health. Some of the lower-cost vaccines are produced in India and Indonesia, but beyond cost, it is more about the cutting-edge work that can be found in the region,” he also said.

Mr Gates also met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who wrote in a Facebook post that they “had a wide-ranging conversation on the challenges ahead, from clean energy to vaccine development. Singapore looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to advance innovation and improve lives — here in Asia and around the world.” /TISG

Read also: Netizens ‘not convinced’ AI can replace doctors and teachers after Bill Gates claims it’s possible within the next 10 years

