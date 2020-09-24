PSP’s mooncake distribution to Nee Soon elderly garners praise from netizens

- Advertisement -

Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s recent initiative to reach out to the elderly in Nee Soon and distribute mooncakes has garnered much praise from Facebook users who applauded the party’s efforts to continue engaging residents.

The PSP on Tuesday (September 22) afternoon took to Facebook to share photos capturing the party’s recent outreach to the elderly. Dr Tan Cheng Bock was joined by PSP Nee Soon ex-candidates Tay Chye Seng, Taufik Supan, S. Nallakaruppan, and Brad Bowyer. Volunteers also took part in the initiative to distribute mooncakes to the elderly in both the one-room and two-room flats.

Last Sunday morning (20 Sep) PSP Nee Soon did mooncake 🥮 distribution to the elderly in 1rm and 2rm flats. The… Posted by Progress Singapore Party on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

In the nation’s most recent General Elections (GE), the PSP gave Singapore’s ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP) an extremely close fight in West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC). The PAP won with 51.69 per cent of the votes, while the PSP bagged 48.31 per cent.

The PSP team was spearheaded by Dr Tan, and completed by Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Nadarajah Loganathan, and Jeffrey Khoo. The PAP team, on the other hand, was led by S. Iswaran and completed by Desmond Lee, Foo Mee Har, Ang Wei Neng, and Rachel Ong.

Though about two months have passed since the 2020 GE, the PSP’s continuous efforts to reach out to residents and engage them have been commended by many netizens.

The party’s recent initiative garnered much praise from Singaporeans who recognized the consistency of the PSP. While many left well-wishes and messages of appreciation in the comments section of the party’s post, others singled out the compassion of the PSP. Some also wished the party well in the next GE.

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Progress Singapore Party