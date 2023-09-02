PM Lee says President-elect Tharman will work closely with the Govt

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called to congratulate former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on winning the presidential election tonight (1 Sept), with an overwhelming 70.4 per cent vote.

The head of government said in a statement: “Mr Tharman has a long and distinguished record of public service. I have every confidence that he will carry out his duties as President with distinction.”

Mr Lee added that he assured the President-elect of the government’s full cooperation and, in turn, “Mr Tharman has also declared his intention to work closely with the government.”

The Prime Minister said: “As Head of State, the President has to be a unifying figure that all Singaporeans can look up to and identify with. He must exercise his custodial powers under the Constitution wisely, bringing to bear his experience and independent judgment. Internationally, representing Singapore, he must fly our flag high.”

He also thanked Mr Tharman’s opponents in the presidential race, Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian, for contesting the election. Mr Lee said:

“I am happy that Singaporeans have been able to exercise the right to vote for our next President, and to focus on what the elected President is about. In this election, both voters and candidates have shown a greater understanding of the roles and duties of the President, which bodes well for Singapore.”

Thanking voters and election officials for ensuring a smooth election, PM Lee said: “Now that the election is over, let us come together again as Singaporeans, to tackle the challenges ahead and build a stronger and more united nation.”

Although limited, the President’s executive powers are crucial to the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP). Both Mr Lee and his father, founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, have been said to be very concerned about who will occupy the President’s seat.

Former President Ong Teng Cheong was allegedly stonewalled when he tried to get information about the national reserve. He told Asiaweek in 2000 that he felt “a bit grumpy” that the Singapore government thwarted his attempts.

Mr Tharman was the clear establishment pick in the three-horse presidential race. His victory is seen by some political analysts as a win for the PAP, despite the former Senior Minister’s argument that reducing the presidential contest to past political affiliations is too “simplistic.”

