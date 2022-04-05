Home News Please help to find Oreo: Dog escapes while being boarded at Changi...

Please help to find Oreo: Dog escapes while being boarded at Changi T3, missing since Apr 1

Photo: FB screengrab/Peixuan Sng

Oreo is afraid of thunder, large vehicles and loud noises and may be hiding in corners, canals, bathrooms, or shelters to feel safe. Anyone with information about Oreo may contact Ms Sng via Telegram at https://t.me/findoreo

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

A woman who left her flight after her dog escaped at Changi Airport Terminal 3 while being transported en route to boarding the plane is asking the public to notify her if they’ve seen her pet. 

Ms Peixuan Sng has reached out on Facebook on the Dogs Singapore public group page as well as over Telegram in the past few days to ask if anyone can help her find Oreo, a 17 kilo female midsize Singapore Special.

She put up a poster with important information about Oreo on a Telegram group created for this purpose.

- Advertisement 1-

Oreo, who has a brown collar with a name tag as well as an AirTag, was last detected at 8:21 pm on Friday night (April 1) at Terminal 3. The tag’s Lost Mode has been activated since the early morning of April 2.

The poster says that Ms Sng had been en route to Los Angeles International Airport last Friday, when Oreo “escaped her crate while being transported to get onboarded to SQ38 at T3 airside baggage on Fri 1 Apr ~8.30pm.”

Ms Sng’s two dogs, Oreo and Toffee, had been part of her checked baggage.

At 8:45 that night, the crew at the boarding gate told her of Oreo’s escape, as she was just about to board the plane.

A Mothership report says Ms Sng had been told that both dogs were on the flight, and so she went on.

But as the plane was leaving, it turned back to the boarding gate.

- Advertisement 2-

She told Mothership that two personnel entered the plane to tell her that Oreo was not on board, giving her the choice to fly without her or to alight, along with her other pet, to find Oreo.

Ms Sng chose the latter and has been searching for Oreo ever since.

Oreo was last seen on Saturday (Apr 2) at the airport compound along Terminal 3’s West Perimeter Road near Abingdon Road.

Ms Sng wrote on the poster that the dog is afraid of thunder, large vehicles and loud noises and may be hiding in corners, canals, bathrooms, or shelters to feel safe.

Anyone with information about Oreo may contact Ms Sng via Telegram at https://t.me/findoreo.

- Advertisement 3-

She asked for those who see the dog to “provide a picture, pin drop location and direction she was headed to. AirTag works off Bluetooth (iPhone) and Tracker Detector (Android) so you can turn that on and try to ping her tag.” /TISG

S$500 cash reward for missing Maltese dog last seen in Choa Chu Kang

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Please help to find Oreo: Dog escapes while being boarded at Changi T3, missing since Apr 1

A woman who left her flight after her dog escaped at Changi Airport Terminal 3 while being transported en route to boarding the plane is asking the public to notify her if they’ve seen her pet.  Ms Peixuan Sng has...
Read more
Home News

Ong Ye Kung: ‘So many of us are doing so much to protect the 3.5%’ unvaccinated

In Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) quoted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as having said that Safe Entry...
Read more
Featured News

VIDEO: Teo Chee Hean seen sleeping in Parliament as Lawrence Wong talks about fuel

As Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about how Singapore will not reduce or suspend fuel duties or provide road tax rebates in Parliament on...
Read more
Entertainment

BTS Idol music video crosses 1.1 billion views in a five-time feat

Popular South Korean boy band BTS made headlines again yesterday (April 3) for hitting the 1.1 billion mark with its latest music video, Idol. Also...
Read more
Entertainment

Katy Perry diversifies into podcasting with Elizabeth Taylor special

We may be accustomed to listening to Katy Perry’s wide vocal range through her singing but her fans can now enjoy listening to her...
Read more
Home News

Please help to find Oreo: Dog escapes while being boarded at Changi T3, missing since Apr 1

A woman who left her flight after her dog escaped at Changi Airport Terminal 3 while being transported en...
Read more
Home News

Ong Ye Kung: ‘So many of us are doing so much to protect the 3.5%’ unvaccinated

In Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) quoted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as...
Read more
Featured News

VIDEO: Teo Chee Hean seen sleeping in Parliament as Lawrence Wong talks about fuel

As Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about how Singapore will not reduce or suspend fuel duties or provide road...
Read more
Entertainment

BTS Idol music video crosses 1.1 billion views in a five-time feat

Popular South Korean boy band BTS made headlines again yesterday (April 3) for hitting the 1.1 billion mark with...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore