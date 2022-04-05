Please help to find Oreo: Dog escapes while being boarded at Changi T3, missing since Apr 1

- Advertisement -

A woman who left her flight after her dog escaped at Changi Airport Terminal 3 while being transported en route to boarding the plane is asking the public to notify her if they’ve seen her pet.

Ms Peixuan Sng has reached out on Facebook on the Dogs Singapore public group page as well as over Telegram in the past few days to ask if anyone can help her find Oreo, a 17 kilo female midsize Singapore Special.

She put up a poster with important information about Oreo on a Telegram group created for this purpose.

Oreo, who has a brown collar with a name tag as well as an AirTag, was last detected at 8:21 pm on Friday night (April 1) at Terminal 3. The tag’s Lost Mode has been activated since the early morning of April 2.

The poster says that Ms Sng had been en route to Los Angeles International Airport last Friday, when Oreo “escaped her crate while being transported to get onboarded to SQ38 at T3 airside baggage on Fri 1 Apr ~8.30pm.”

Ms Sng’s two dogs, Oreo and Toffee, had been part of her checked baggage.

At 8:45 that night, the crew at the boarding gate told her of Oreo’s escape, as she was just about to board the plane.

A Mothership report says Ms Sng had been told that both dogs were on the flight, and so she went on.

But as the plane was leaving, it turned back to the boarding gate.

She told Mothership that two personnel entered the plane to tell her that Oreo was not on board, giving her the choice to fly without her or to alight, along with her other pet, to find Oreo.

Ms Sng chose the latter and has been searching for Oreo ever since.

Oreo was last seen on Saturday (Apr 2) at the airport compound along Terminal 3’s West Perimeter Road near Abingdon Road.

Ms Sng wrote on the poster that the dog is afraid of thunder, large vehicles and loud noises and may be hiding in corners, canals, bathrooms, or shelters to feel safe.

Anyone with information about Oreo may contact Ms Sng via Telegram at https://t.me/findoreo.

She asked for those who see the dog to “provide a picture, pin drop location and direction she was headed to. AirTag works off Bluetooth (iPhone) and Tracker Detector (Android) so you can turn that on and try to ping her tag.” /TISG

