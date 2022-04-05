Home News Ong Ye Kung: ‘So many of us are doing so much to...

Ong Ye Kung: ‘So many of us are doing so much to protect the 3.5%’ unvaccinated

Photo: FB screengrab/ongyekung

“From an equity standpoint, does it make sense to inconvenience 96.5 per cent of the population just so that we can deter the 3.5 per cent unvaccinated from entering the premises (or venues)?” —  Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang)

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

In Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) quoted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as having said that Safe Entry is still needed to protect the 3.5 per cent of Singapore’s population who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. 

He then followed this up by asking, “From an equity standpoint, does it make sense to inconvenience 96.5 per cent of the population just so that we can deter the 3.5 per cent unvaccinated from entering the premises (or venues)? 

Does it really make a difference in terms of public health outcomes, or it is just a move to basically disincentivize them from going there, or is it a nudge to get them to get vaccinated?”

Mr Ong said he would answer Mr Liang “in a straightforward way.”

- Advertisement 1-

“Is it equitable? Actually, not quite. So many of us are doing so much to protect that 3.5 per cent.”

However, he underlined that the existing policies still protect public health outcomes because hospitals “are still not out of the woods.”

He went on to say he had just visited Ng Teng Fong Hospital that morning, and added, “They are very busy.”

Generally, Covid cases have come down and people feel safer in that they can gather together and not wear masks outdoors.

But in hospitals, “it is still a crisis situation. It is very busy. Every day, hundreds of people come into the Emergency Department,” many with chronic illnesses, some infected but unaware of it.

This is the result, he added, of having focused for more than two years on the pandemic. Hospitals’ Business As Usual (BAU) workloads have built up, and chronic cases have gotten more severe.

- Advertisement 2-

Furthermore, Mr Ong pointed out that because hospitals are still so busy, healthcare workers need all the support they can get.

Therefore, while the situation regarding the unvaccinated is “not exactly equitable when you look at businesses, you don’t want at this point to add workload to our healthcare workers,” he added.

The Health Minister said at this point that the “fair thing to do” as transmission rates decrease, is “to go through it a bit more” until hospitals are in a better position and to give healthcare workers “a breather” before Singapore should consider removing VDS Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures. /TISG

Ong Ye Kung: Omicron wave in SG has peaked, but hospitals still under stress 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Please help to find Oreo: Dog escapes while being boarded at Changi T3, missing since Apr 1

A woman who left her flight after her dog escaped at Changi Airport Terminal 3 while being transported en route to boarding the plane is asking the public to notify her if they’ve seen her pet.  Ms Peixuan Sng has...
Read more
Home News

Ong Ye Kung: ‘So many of us are doing so much to protect the 3.5%’ unvaccinated

In Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) quoted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as having said that Safe Entry...
Read more
Featured News

VIDEO: Teo Chee Hean seen sleeping in Parliament as Lawrence Wong talks about fuel

As Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about how Singapore will not reduce or suspend fuel duties or provide road tax rebates in Parliament on...
Read more
Entertainment

BTS Idol music video crosses 1.1 billion views in a five-time feat

Popular South Korean boy band BTS made headlines again yesterday (April 3) for hitting the 1.1 billion mark with its latest music video, Idol. Also...
Read more
Entertainment

Katy Perry diversifies into podcasting with Elizabeth Taylor special

We may be accustomed to listening to Katy Perry’s wide vocal range through her singing but her fans can now enjoy listening to her...
Read more
Home News

Please help to find Oreo: Dog escapes while being boarded at Changi T3, missing since Apr 1

A woman who left her flight after her dog escaped at Changi Airport Terminal 3 while being transported en...
Read more
Home News

Ong Ye Kung: ‘So many of us are doing so much to protect the 3.5%’ unvaccinated

In Parliament on Monday (Apr 4), Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) quoted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as...
Read more
Featured News

VIDEO: Teo Chee Hean seen sleeping in Parliament as Lawrence Wong talks about fuel

As Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about how Singapore will not reduce or suspend fuel duties or provide road...
Read more
Entertainment

BTS Idol music video crosses 1.1 billion views in a five-time feat

Popular South Korean boy band BTS made headlines again yesterday (April 3) for hitting the 1.1 billion mark with...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore