Patient: Clinic round-up medical bill from $84.35 to $84.40

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media about a $0.05 round-up complaint on his total medical bill instead of a round-down. The complaint was made because Clover Medical Clinic rounded up the total charge of his medical bill.

He said: “Clover Medical Clinic round up the total charge to additional 5 cents instead of round down. Actually we can pay exact amount of $84.35 and it is not necessary to round up to $84.40. After paying the 8% GST I find there is no reason the clinic charge the patient additional 5 cents for no reason.”

According to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, from 1 Jan 2023, ‘the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will increase from 7% to 8%. The increase is needed to support our healthcare expenditure, and to take care of our seniors.’

User Drew Toh commented, agreeing, “Ya you are right …. It’s their advantage If every patient they round up. Tsktsk.” The man who posted answered, “Yes.. 10000 patient they will earn extra $500.”

Another user added: “Is okay so long the 70% love it.”

Stacey mentioned what you can buy with 5 cents, saying, “Haha ..5 cents can buy plastic bag.”

Others were more intrigued by the charges included in the photo: “Wahhh mask also charge? Good.”

User Mikeru simply said, “Ok boycott.”

The social media post gained attention and sparked discussion about billing practices and rounding policies in healthcare facilities.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Clover Medical Clinic for further comments or updates.

