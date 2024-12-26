CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

Passenger plane struck by lightning in Belgium forced to divert back to airport

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 26, 2024

Brussels, Belgium: A TUI Airways passenger flight bound for Hurghada, Egypt, faced a dramatic turn of events on December 22 when it was struck by lightning shortly after takeoff from Brussels Airport. The incident prompted the aircraft to return to the airport as a precaution, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew.

A spokesperson for TUI Airways confirmed that the plane diverted back shortly after departure due to the lightning strike.

Despite the unsettling experience, the aircraft landed safely, and no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

The unexpected event occurred amid stormy weather in the region. Passengers on board described the harrowing moments, with one recalling, “We heard a loud bang, and there was a burning smell. That noise really shocked us.”

Data from the flight-tracking service Flightradar24 revealed that the aircraft circled in a confined airspace before making its return.

Interestingly, the Brussels Airport spokesperson noted that the lightning strike did not technically necessitate the aircraft’s return, suggesting that the diversion was primarily out of caution.

Adding to the tense atmosphere, a cargo plane en route to Qatar was also struck by lightning around the same time. Dashcam footage from a car on the Brussels ring road captured the dramatic moment, showing the lightning bolt seemingly passing through the cargo plane and briefly illuminating the stormy sky.

Upon landing, TUI Airways promptly arranged hotel accommodations for all affected passengers and rescheduled the flight to Hurghada for the following day.

While rare, lightning strikes on airplanes are usually managed safely thanks to the aircraft’s design, which is built to withstand such events. Nevertheless, incidents like these serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of weather conditions and the importance of prioritizing passenger safety.

