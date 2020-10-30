Ousted ex-PAP MP Lam Pin Min joins car rental firm as senior advisor

- Advertisement -

Former ruling party parliamentarian Lam Pin Min has joined car rental firm Lumens as a senior advisor, over three months since he lost the 2020 general election.

Dr Lam, an ophthalmologist, first joined the political arena when he was fielded as a fresh face in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s six-man team for Ang Mo Kio GRC in the 2006 general election.

His Sengkang West division of the multi-member ward was made a single-member constituency ahead of the 2011 polls and Dr Lam was re-elected for a second and third term in the 2011 and 2015 general elections. Dr Lam rose to become a Senior Minister of State during his time in Parliament.

During the latest election, Dr Lam was moved to the four-member Sengkang GRC – which was newly carved out ahead of the election. In a stunning upset, the PAP team was defeated by the Worker’s Party team which won the election with over 52 per cent of votes.

Three political office-holders were unseated due to the unexpected outcome. Dr Lam, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng and grassroots MP Amrin Amin were all denied the chance to return to Parliament.

After their defeat at the polls, Mr Amrin joined two tech firms while Mr Ng was allowed to continue serving as the secretary-general of the Government-backed labour movement. Dr Lam joined Eagle Eye Centre (EEC) as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus Service, last month.

He has now joined Lumens, a car rental firm for private hire service that was founded in 2014, as a senior advisor. Revealing that his job scope involves developing and growing Lumens and its business, Dr Lam wrote on Facebook on Tuesday (27 Oct):

“I am pleased to join Lumens as their Senior Advisor. Since its founding in 2014, Lumen Auto has been providing driver-centric support and industry-leading innovative service offerings to its clients.

“I am glad to have met the motivated and professional team this morning to better understand their vision, aspiration and challenges in today’s increasingly complex environment. And I look forward to working with the Team to advance Lumens’ business development and growth in the sector.”

Lumens welcomed Dr Lam on Facebook and said that he would help the company “build and expand its key business sectors” and “strengthen (its) partnerships with key stakeholders.”

It added: “Dr Lam brings with him a wealth of experience and deep understanding of Singapore’s transport sector and will work closely with senior management of Lumens to realise our vision of providing reliable solutions to enhance quality of life, improving productivity and efficiency of our society.”

On the political front, Dr Lam remains busy at Sengkang GRC. Although the ex-MP lost the ward in the July election, he and the other PAP candidates who contested the ward remain active as PAP branch chairmen in Sengkang – a privilege that is only extended to losing ruling party candidates.

